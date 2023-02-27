ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

Fabian Simiyu

Alby aka King of Smiles has quit recording videos with strangers on the streets, the TikTok videos that earned him fame.

Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles
Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles

TikTok creator Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles has ceased recording content with strangers, the decision coming after several people sued him for making them smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Alby's signature videos involve approaching people on the street with short punchlines that often leave strangers laughing.

The content creator, says he has been sued severally and he has no option but to discontinue the popular format.

"After I post the next few videos I have in my gallery, I will never do a video with any stranger in Kenya. I'm completely done with spreading smiles because at the end of the day what it's gotten me is making me not even want to see another day.

Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles
Mohammed Alby aka King of Smiles Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

"I've held on for so long. I've shot so many videos in the past months bringing smiles to people yet I'm sinking mentally so badly because I'm getting sued for making someone smile," Alby explained.

The content creator shared a court notice on his Instagram page, perplexed that he is being hounded for making people smile.

Alby claims that what he is going through has affected him mentally since he has worked hard to build his own brand only for other people to drag him down.

"I'm tired of having to smile and keep being positive out there yet I'm in the worst mental state I have ever been in. You're all alone in this world fellow youth.

READ: I've had enough! - Willy Paul responds to fake video about his mother

"Even when you try to do good, it's a hungry society ready to break you down and destroy what you've worked toward. I just felt the need to vent out because I'm genuinely going crazy and I don't deserve this," concluded Alby.

Several Kenyan content creators including musicians have been complaining about the harsh environment in the country citing fellow creators are fighting them behind the scenes.

In July 2022, US-based Genge rapper Nonini moved to court against Twitter influencer Brian Mutinda in a suit that cited copyright infringement.

Genge rapper Nonini's case against Twitter influencer Brian Mutinda will be heard on March 23, 2023
Genge rapper Nonini's case against Twitter influencer Brian Mutinda will be heard on March 23, 2023 A collage of Nonini and Influencer Brian Mutinda Pulse Live Kenya

The Nonini versus Brian Mutinda & an electronics company matter is scheduled for hearing next month, on March 23, 2023.

Have Kenyan artists and content creators turned against each other?

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bebe to ‘manchild’ Bobi: Chameleone and I helped you, you should be ashamed of yourself

Bahati reunites with his daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Bahati reunites with his daughters in heartwarming father-daughter moment [Photo]

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

Jimal Rohosafi launches football tournament in Nairobi

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

How strangers have made the 'King of Smiles' frown

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Nasra Yusuff delivers food aid, speaks out against negligent North Eastern leaders

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Mr Seed issues stern warning to Kenyan artists tampering with his work

Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Family shares details behind accident that claimed life of TikToker Baba Mona

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire: Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians