Nonini gives update on case against influencer Brian Mutinda

In July 28, 2022, Nonini issued the influencer with a demand letter for using his music to make an advert for the electronics company minus his consent.

“A synchronization license was needed but you failed to procedurally procure the same. A same synchronization license can only be issued by the composer and publisher as they are the only ones with authority to negotiate and issue a synchronization license,” part of Nonini's demand letter read.

Nonini has since issued an update on the case, the 'We Kamu' singer has revealed that March 23, 2023, is going to be a big day for the case.

“It's January 26th 2023! I shared the first Tweet on this Thread in July 2022 and Pinned it. I said I will unpin this thread when the matter ends. Well. Mark your calendars! 23rd March 2023,” Nonini said.

Wakadinali versus Brian Mutinda

Besides Nonini, Brian Mutinda is facing yet another legal suit against the rap group Wakadinali.

The drill rap group sued Mutinda for using their song 'Geri Inegi' in one of his content pieces. The group said attempts to resolve the matter out of court had hit a snag.

“It is with great sadness that we bring this to the public, our music was being infringed upon by some entities and we tried to resolve it privately but they refused to settle with us,” Wakidanali said.

Squad Digital, a subsidiary of Scangroup, an agency under which Mutinda works, however, responded to Wakadinali saying that the music used in the commercial was available in the Instagram music library and was therefore licensed under the platform.

"Please be advised that one can record a reel with their own original audio with original audio by another reels creator or with music from the Instagram music library using the audio tool in reels. Licensed audio is copyrighted audio available on the Instagram music library," said the letter by the scan group.