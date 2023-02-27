Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Azziad, who shot to fame in 2020 for a viral TikTok video set to Mejja & Femi One's 'Utawezana', has amassed a significant following on social media, particularly among young people.

In a post shared on February 25, a Twitter user identified as Brenda Makena criticised Azziad's work, accusing her of creating indecent content which lacks educational or informational value.

"The reason why I don’t follow Azziad in any of her socials is because her content is over-s*xualized and there’s nothing to learn or any value added from anything she posts. Call me a hater, but it’s the truth," read the tweet by Brenda.

The comment quickly gained traction and sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting Makena's view while others came to Azziad's defense.

In response to the criticism, Azziad dropped a reaction on the post advising the person to focus on what makes them happy.

"You do you boo. Don't ever let anyone force you to do what you don't like. Stick to your lane and run your race," Azziad replied on Monday.

The influencer urged her fans to stay focused on their paths and not let negative comments discourage them from pursuing their passions.

In another comment, Azziad confirmed that she only reminded and encouraged the critic to walk her journey.

"I just felt like encouraging her not to compare herself with anyone. People's journeys are different," she said.

Azziad's response sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some commending her for standing up for herself and others criticizing her for not taking the criticism constructively.

Despite the criticism, the TikTok queen has continued to create content that resonates with her and her fans, focusing on her passion for dance, music, and entertainment.

Azziad lands a government job

Azziad was recently appointed to serve on the Talanta Hela Creative Technical Committee by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba.

In her appreciation post, she committed to applying the knowledge and experiences gained in the digital space as a content creator to support the growth of the creative sector and ensure that the vision of Talanta Hela is realized.