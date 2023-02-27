ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Lynet Okumu

Azziad responds to a critic who accused her of creating indecent content.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya

Media personality Azziad Nasenya on Monday responded to a person who criticised the content she posts on her online pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Azziad, who shot to fame in 2020 for a viral TikTok video set to Mejja & Femi One's 'Utawezana', has amassed a significant following on social media, particularly among young people.

In a post shared on February 25, a Twitter user identified as Brenda Makena criticised Azziad's work, accusing her of creating indecent content which lacks educational or informational value.

"The reason why I don’t follow Azziad in any of her socials is because her content is over-s*xualized and there’s nothing to learn or any value added from anything she posts. Call me a hater, but it’s the truth," read the tweet by Brenda.

The comment quickly gained traction and sparked a heated debate online, with some supporting Makena's view while others came to Azziad's defense.

Twitter conversation between Azziad and Brenda Makena who accused the influencer of posting inappropriate content
Twitter conversation between Azziad and Brenda Makena who accused the influencer of posting inappropriate content Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the criticism, Azziad dropped a reaction on the post advising the person to focus on what makes them happy.

"You do you boo. Don't ever let anyone force you to do what you don't like. Stick to your lane and run your race," Azziad replied on Monday.

The influencer urged her fans to stay focused on their paths and not let negative comments discourage them from pursuing their passions.

In another comment, Azziad confirmed that she only reminded and encouraged the critic to walk her journey.

"I just felt like encouraging her not to compare herself with anyone. People's journeys are different," she said.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention

Azziad's response sparked mixed reactions from fans, with some commending her for standing up for herself and others criticizing her for not taking the criticism constructively.

Despite the criticism, the TikTok queen has continued to create content that resonates with her and her fans, focusing on her passion for dance, music, and entertainment.

Azziad was recently appointed to serve on the Talanta Hela Creative Technical Committee by Sports CS Ababu Namwamba.

Azziad Nasenya
Azziad Nasenya Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Azziad's promise after appointment to gov't role

In her appreciation post, she committed to applying the knowledge and experiences gained in the digital space as a content creator to support the growth of the creative sector and ensure that the vision of Talanta Hela is realized.

The Sound City radio host will serve alongside celebrities such as Akothee, Wahu, Jimmy Gathu and Catherine Kamau.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Azziad claps back at critic claiming her work is indecent

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Karen Nyamu, Samidoh celebrate daughter's 1st birthday in style

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

Miracle Baby's girlfriend, Carol Katrue, shares truth about why he quit TV

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

American rapper Soulja Boy threatens to harm Wizkid

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Terence, Milly Chebby gush over daughter with sweet message as she turns four

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Samidoh's Sunday motivational quote after fallout with wife leaves fans divided

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Details of Bahati's new deal with Indian company

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Diana Marua shares lessons from her late grandmother in emotional tribute

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

Details of late South African rapper AKA's last album 'Mass Country'

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cebbie Koks

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Ali Kauleni Hassan

Ali Kauleni bounces back with new radio job days after quitting Radio Maisha

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians