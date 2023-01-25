Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

His baby mama Lilian Mbabazi is among the singers that paid tribute.

She wrote on Twitter: "I will always choose to celebrate the day Moses was born. Because he was born, I had my children🤗because he was born, I met him🥰, because he was born, music in Uganda was changed💃🏾, because he was born, many musicians have been inspired💯 Happy birthday my love. We Miss you 🥰 RIP."

Eddy Kenzo tweeted: "Good morning everyone, let's celebrate king Moses, #foreverlove love ❤️ gone but not forgotten much respect ❤️ Love from Big talent Team Eddy Kenzo 🙏"

Ykee Benda tweeted: "Legend, General Generational, Maksuudi, Only one Radio. Happy Birthday King♥️"

Pallaso posted on Twitter: "Happy Birthday Legend. I shoulda Loved you more. It’s sad we never know how much time we still have. You gave me one shot and it changed the world. I am so proud of you and I know you are proud of me.❤️@radioandweasel."

Mowzey Radio, alongside Weasel Manizo formed GoodLyfe, sired two children with Lilian Mbabazi. They are Asante and Izuba.

He left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry through the jams he released and those he wrote for other musicians.

For his baby mama, Lilian Mbabazi, he wrote, among others, I'm in Love, Vitamin and Wiggle Wiggle.