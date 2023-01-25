ADVERTISEMENT
Mowzey Radio’s birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

Mzee Asingwire

Musicians took to social media to reminisce about the late singer Moses Nakintije Ssekibogo, also known as Mowzey Radio.

Lilian Mbabazi, Mowzey Radio and Eddy Kenzo
Radio, who died in 2018, would have been celebrating his 38th birthday today.

His baby mama Lilian Mbabazi is among the singers that paid tribute.

She wrote on Twitter: "I will always choose to celebrate the day Moses was born. Because he was born, I had my children🤗because he was born, I met him🥰, because he was born, music in Uganda was changed💃🏾, because he was born, many musicians have been inspired💯 Happy birthday my love. We Miss you 🥰 RIP."

Eddy Kenzo tweeted: "Good morning everyone, let's celebrate king Moses, #foreverlove love ❤️ gone but not forgotten much respect ❤️ Love from Big talent Team Eddy Kenzo 🙏"

Ykee Benda tweeted: "Legend, General Generational, Maksuudi, Only one Radio. Happy Birthday King♥️"

Pallaso posted on Twitter: "Happy Birthday Legend. I shoulda Loved you more. It’s sad we never know how much time we still have. You gave me one shot and it changed the world. I am so proud of you and I know you are proud of me.❤️@radioandweasel."

Mowzey Radio, alongside Weasel Manizo formed GoodLyfe, sired two children with Lilian Mbabazi. They are Asante and Izuba.

He left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry through the jams he released and those he wrote for other musicians.

For his baby mama, Lilian Mbabazi, he wrote, among others, I'm in Love, Vitamin and Wiggle Wiggle.

Renowned songwriter Nince Henry recently said that Juliana Kanyomozi’s 2015 hit single, Twalina Omukwano, is the most well-executed ballad of the songs Radio wrote for other musicians.

Mzee Asingwire
Mowzey Radio's birthday: Lilian Mbabazi, other musicians pay tribute

