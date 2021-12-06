Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Mr Seed explained that he bought his wife a new Mazda Demio with the belief that one day he will be able to gift her a Range Rover.

“Small gift for wifey ❤️ Thank you for holding me n our family down...we work as a team we win as a team...Glory to God... I love you n drive safe ☺️.. ile siku nitakununulia Range Rover ndio nitasema testimonies haha for now wacha tumalize December na hii .. God bless you,” he said.

Nimo expressed her joy at being the newest driver in town, adding that wins need to be celebrated no matter how small.

“We work as a team we win as a team 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 to infinity babyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 love ya,” she responded.

Mr Seed, who drives a black Toyota Mark X said in a recent interview that his wife held him down when his life had hit rock bottom.

"I was not used to picnic dates, snacks and all that. After the date, I went home to find the landlord had locked my house with three huge padlocks. I could not go in.

"I had to act like I lost my keys at the picnic site. Nimo had Sh9,000 with her. She chucked it out without hesitation and paid...Later she asked me why I did not just tell her the truth. Since that day, I saw the importance of opening up," Mr Seed told Jalang’o on Kiss 100.

He added that Nimo encouraged him even after he had given up hope on his music career.

In September, the artist released a new album titled Black Child at a ceremony held at PrideInn Azure in Westlands.

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord Mr. Seed support as he launched his first studio Album. Stakeholders in the music industry and other sectors, were present to make sure that the launch was successful.

Those present at the launch were treated to great performances from Mr. Seed and Kate Actress through their song Ndoa. He also performed his other songs.