RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Mr Seed said he believes that one day he will be able to gift his wife a Range Rover.

Gospel singer Mr. Seed gets married to longtime girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri
Gospel singer Mr. Seed gets married to longtime girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri

Kenya gospel musician Mr Seed has surprised his wife Nimo Gachuiri with a new car on Monday, December 6, 2021.

Recommended articles

Mr Seed explained that he bought his wife a new Mazda Demio with the belief that one day he will be able to gift her a Range Rover.

“Small gift for wifey ❤️ Thank you for holding me n our family down...we work as a team we win as a team...Glory to God... I love you n drive safe ☺️.. ile siku nitakununulia Range Rover ndio nitasema testimonies haha for now wacha tumalize December na hii .. God bless you,” he said.

Nimo expressed her joy at being the newest driver in town, adding that wins need to be celebrated no matter how small.

We work as a team we win as a team 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 to infinity babyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘 love ya,” she responded.

Mr Seed, who drives a black Toyota Mark X said in a recent interview that his wife held him down when his life had hit rock bottom.

"I was not used to picnic dates, snacks and all that. After the date, I went home to find the landlord had locked my house with three huge padlocks. I could not go in.

"I had to act like I lost my keys at the picnic site. Nimo had Sh9,000 with her. She chucked it out without hesitation and paid...Later she asked me why I did not just tell her the truth. Since that day, I saw the importance of opening up," Mr Seed told Jalang’o on Kiss 100.

He added that Nimo encouraged him even after he had given up hope on his music career.

In September, the artist released a new album titled Black Child at a ceremony held at PrideInn Azure in Westlands.

A good number of celebrities turned up to accord Mr. Seed support as he launched his first studio Album. Stakeholders in the music industry and other sectors, were present to make sure that the launch was successful.

Those present at the launch were treated to great performances from Mr. Seed and Kate Actress through their song Ndoa. He also performed his other songs.

So far, the album has already surpassed 1 million streams on Boomplay.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Mr Seed surprises wife with new Mazda Demio [Video]

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Alex Mwakideu opens up on salary, investments and private life

Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Zuchu makes history as Sukari becomes most watched song in 2021

Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Photos of Mwalimu Rachel's new Mercedes Benz

Mulamwah and I are no longer together - Sonie as she announces breakup

Mulamwah and I are no longer together - Sonie as she announces breakup

Diana B breaks Bahati’s record as she clocks 1 million views in 48 hours

Diana B breaks Bahati’s record as she clocks 1 million views in 48 hours

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Matata's Freddy Milanya & wife welcome bouncing baby boy named Sulwe [Photos]

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

Rue Baby gushes over mother Akothee days after graduation [Photos]

New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

New Kenyan music you should definitely listen to this week

Trending

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo

Willy Paul apologizes to Kenyans on Behalf of Diana B

Willy Paul, Bahati and Diana Marua

Akothee’s message to daughter Rue as she graduates from Strathmore Uni

Rue Baby and Akothee

Ini Edo welcomes baby girl via surrogacy

Nollywood movie star Ini Edo [RaveMedia]