Condolences pour in for singer KarehB after losing son in Chavakali accident

The 17-year-old was among the passengers in an Easy Coach bus that was involved in an accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.

Celebrities extend condolences to KarehB

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, celebrities from the entertainment industry have come together to offer their condolences and support to KarehB.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Mugithi star Jose Gatutura, a close friend of KarehB, shared a heartfelt message expressing his condolences and prayers for comfort during this difficult time.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of KarehB's son Joseph, who was yesterday involved in a road accident. May God comfort you and give you peace that surpasses all human understanding in these difficult moments,” he wrote.

Similarly, fellow artists and other content creators such as Terence Creative, also joined in offering condolences upon learning of the tragic loss.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

KarehB narrates how she discovered the death of her son

KarehB's anguish was compounded by the circumstances surrounding her son's passing. Despite expressing concerns about nighttime travel, the school proceeded with the arrangements, leading to the devastating accident.

KarehB shared the harrowing experience of discovering her son's fate through social media while anxiously waiting for his return throughout the night.

The heartbreaking reality dawned upon her in the morning.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Police investigation ongoing

Following the accident, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.