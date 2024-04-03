The sports category has moved to a new website.

Condolences pour in for singer KarehB after losing son in Chavakali accident

Lynet Okumu

The 17-year-old Joseph Maduli was among the passengers in an Easy Coach bus that was involved in an accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.

KarehB, also known as Mary Goicha, is currently grieving the loss of her son, Joseph Maduli, who tragically passed away in a road crash while returning home from school.

The 17-year-old was among the passengers in an Easy Coach bus that was involved in an accident at the Mamboleo roundabout in Kisumu.

In the wake of this heartbreaking incident, celebrities from the entertainment industry have come together to offer their condolences and support to KarehB.

Mugithi star Jose Gatutura, a close friend of KarehB, shared a heartfelt message expressing his condolences and prayers for comfort during this difficult time.

“I am sorry to hear about the passing of KarehB's son Joseph, who was yesterday involved in a road accident. May God comfort you and give you peace that surpasses all human understanding in these difficult moments,” he wrote.

Similarly, fellow artists and other content creators such as Terence Creative, also joined in offering condolences upon learning of the tragic loss.

KarehB's anguish was compounded by the circumstances surrounding her son's passing. Despite expressing concerns about nighttime travel, the school proceeded with the arrangements, leading to the devastating accident.

KarehB shared the harrowing experience of discovering her son's fate through social media while anxiously waiting for his return throughout the night.

The heartbreaking reality dawned upon her in the morning.

Following the accident, authorities are actively investigating the circumstances that led to the tragic incident.

The driver of the Easy Coach bus is currently being sought for questioning as part of the ongoing probe.

