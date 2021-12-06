RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Mulamwah introduces new Girlfriend hours break Up with Carol Sonie [Photo]

Mulamwah seems to have already moved on after Carol Sonie announced they were no longer together.

Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend
Comedian Mulamwah introduces his new girlfriend

Comedian and online content creator Mulamwah has unveiled his new catch just hours after his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Carol Sonie cleared the air about their break-up.

In a photo posted on his Instagram page Mulamwah said that he was now waiting for the dust to settle after his break up made caught many Kenyans by surprise.

To new beginnings, Rely upon the heart ♥️. Let the dust settle now,” the comedian captioned a photo with his new bae.

Break Up

Sonie alleged that they agreed to part ways for reasons best known to them, thanking their fans for the love they showed them for the past 4 years.

“This is to make it clear that Mulamwa and I are no longer together. We have both agreed and decided to part ways for reasons best known to us. Thank you so much for the love and support you gave us for those 4years, I personally don’t take it for granted,” reads the post in part.

All the Best

Sonie went on to wish Mulamwah well in his future endeavors, stating that she is greatful for the memories they created together.

“To Mulamwa, thank you so much for letting me be part of your life for those year I appreciate sana and I’ll forever treasure the memories. In your next step in life, I wish you nothing but the best. Keeping winning and God bless every step of your life,” she added.

To her fans Muthoni said; “To my fans, thank you for your support and love that you’ve been showing me. May God bless each and everyone of you. As I continue with this journey, allow me to be gracing your phones with amazing contents and I know for sure mtapenda😊. Kuvunjika kwa mwiko sio mwisho wa kupika ugali so we MOVE FORWARD and pray for better tomorrow😍 . Keep supporting and showing love. Kazi izidii💪🏼 Love y’all,”.

Newborn

Mwalamwah and Sonie welcomed a newborn baby named Keilah Oyando into their family on September 20, 2021.

Mulamwah and his family
Mulamwah and his family

