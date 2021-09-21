Mulamwah’s daughter Keilah appointed Brand Ambassador for 17 years

According to Mulamwah, Keilah was appointed as the Brand Ambassador for Kids Town, an apparel shop in Nairobi, and they will dress her for the next 17 years.

“A little bonding with the queen - @keilah_oyando , as at now she is the brand ambassador for @kidstown_ke , which will be dressing her untill she is 17 yrs . Check them out for amazing kids outfits . Asanteni sana for all the congratulatory messages and tokens , we are so thankfull as a familly and we pray to God that you may also be blessed in abudance . @carrol_sonie” said Mulamwah.

Mulamwah and his family Pulse Live Kenya

On the other hand, Mulamwah also defended the act of opening social media pages for her daughter.

Explaining his decision, the comedian said the baby is already an ambassador who needs social media presence. Adding that even if he didn’t open the account other people could have created fake pages in her name.

"Even if we don't open, people will use her names to open fake accounts. I will not give trolls a chance to write negative comments on her page. I will specifically open pages for her future benefits. I earn through social media and so, I don't mind creating a platform for her as early as this" said Mulamwah.

The social media pages for Mulamwah’s daughter have already garnered over 20, 000 likes on Facebook, Over 8, 000 followers on Instagram within a day.

Push Gift

On Monday, Mulamwah gave his girlfriend Caroline Muthoni aka Sonie Sh100, 000 as a push gift, hours after giving birth to baby Keilah Oyando.

A push present also called a push gift- is a present a partner gives to the birthing mother to mark the occasion of her giving birth to their child.

“And Its Girl so I won the Bet…but I forgive you and instead I have brought you the 100K. It for you to spend and do whatever you want with the Cash and congratulations for this wonderful and Amazing Gift and we hope for the best. I love you so much.

“And also there are some flowers here, one of the Doctor who did an amazing job, one for the baby girl and one for my girlfriend. Congratulations” said Mulamwah.

The comedian also promised that he will add Sonie some Sh200, 000 in her account, stating that he was saving Sh1000 every day for her since she got pregnant.

“I will add you some Sh200K more in your account… I was saving Sh1000 for you every day, for all the days that you were pregnant” noted Mulamwah.