Sosuun shares deep regrets about her marriage to ex-hubby Kenrazy

In an emotional message, Sosuun, who was married to fellow artist Kenrazy for ten years, shared her biggest regret in life: marrying Kenrazy and becoming part of his family.

Sosuun's regretful decision

Sosuun, the mother of two beautiful daughters, revealed that marrying into Kenrazy's family was the worst decision she ever made.

Kenyan rapper Sosuun Pulse Live Kenya

She expressed that if she had another chance, she would choose a different path.

“With this pretty face, my biggest regret was marrying #Kenrazy and marrying into a family that never showed a single form of love to a human being that loved each of them and gave them beautiful daughters. If anything mysteriously ever happens to me, y’all know where to find the answers. God, if only roads could tell walkers where not to go, I would have picked a different direction.”

Sosuun's rift with her in-laws

Sosuun's post has raised concerns among her fans and followers. The celebrated artist, who had shared a lifelong bond with Kenrazy since their youthful days, in a past interview opened up about the reasons behind her rift with her in-laws.

According to Sosuun, Kenrazy's family disapproved of her lifestyle, particularly her dressing code and actions as a married woman. This disapproval led to significant tension and conflict within the family.

“My family was stepping on me, then I got in a place where I felt depressed, and I realized that I don’t fit in that box even though we had a beautiful family,” she said.

Kenyan rapper Sosuun Pulse Live Kenya

Sosuun also reflected on the animosity she faced from her sister-in-law, who she believed never accepted her from the start.

“I have learned that you should never underestimate someone who has hated you since the very first day they laid their eyes on you. You have no idea how far they are willing to go just to make sure everyone else in the entire family hates you. You will never be enough to a malicious sister-in-law, especially if you are living happily with their brother; they will always have a problem with you," she said.

Sosuun & Kenrazy's relationship & break-up

Sosuun and Kenrazy, who have two daughters together, separated in 2020. Reflecting on their relationship and break-up, Sosuun shared her perspective on how life takes its own course.

“Ni jambo la kushangaza kwamba mtu ambaye anaonekana muongeaji huwa ndiye mbishi lakini ukweli ni kwamba mtu anayeongea sana ndiye anayejaribu sana kutafuta mwafaka” (It’s surprising that the person who seems talkative is usually the one trying hardest to find a compromise)," she said in a past revelation.

Kenrazy with Sosuun Pulse Live Kenya

Sosuun revealed that, despite their attempts to reconcile, they ultimately made the painful decision to part ways. However, she emphasised her commitment to maintaining respect and not speaking ill of Kenrazy.

Fan reactions

Fans and followers of Sosuun have been quick to offer their support and encouragement.