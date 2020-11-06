Celebrated female rapper Sosuun has decided to end her 10 years’ marriage with fellow rapper Kenrazy over what she has termed as walking away from toxic in-laws.

In an emotional post seen by Pulse Live, the rapper disclosed that her in-laws have been frustrating her over the years and she doesn’t want to put her baby daddy in a position to pick sides between her and his family and that’s why she is ending the relationship.

Sosuun noted that her in-laws have never liked her, due to the Alcoholic nature of her mother.

Kenrazy with Sosuun

“…Nobody understand the pain a woman carries as year go by from in-laws who never find you enough. They always find a loophole in their family just because you are not part of it. I have experienced that and I have to act accordingly for the protection of my daughter and my own mental fitness. I have learnt that never underestimate someone who has hated you from the very first day they laid their eyes on you, because you have no idea how far they are willing to go just to make sure everyone else in their family hates you.

You will never be enough to a malicious sister in-law, especially if you are living happily with their brother.. the fact that you get in a family gathering and everyone’s mood changes, you are left in a state of should I say Hi or not?... the most tiring and exhausting relationship a woman will ever have to mend is relationship of in-laws who just don’t appreciate your presence in their family” reads part of Sosuun’s post.

She explained that her own mum has been an alcoholic for years now, something that makes her in-laws to disrespect and even insult her.

Also Read: Octopizzo's reaction as he makes it to Grammy Awards Consideration List

Sosuun

“I was raised by a single mom who saw my sisters and I through school by just selling second hand clothes in Gikomba…as time went by the happy, cheerful and caring mother was there but mmmmh, not really there, here consumption of alcohol was becoming intense, she was drinking more and more till now as we speak, we have come to accept that my mother is suffering from alcohol addiction. My mom is past drinking, she is now alcohol dependent …one thing my sisters and I struggle with is looking straight into our mother’s eyes and take her by force to rehab without her own consent, it may look easy but to us the title MOTHER still hasn’t been shaken, not even a bit...” added Sosuun.

She went on to wish the father of her kids well, saying he was the best lover, friend and partner she would ever ask for.

Kenrazy with Sosuun

“…Now for you Baiby, I have never in my life hurt you but if this will then understand when I say sorry for the pain an about to cause you. I am tired, you know it and I know it too. You know how many times I have decided to just look over my shoulder and times where I have prayed for strength and other times I just bite my tongue so hard not to utter a word out of anger…. I refuse to sit and let anyone pout their own struggles, pain and misfortunes on me.

I write this with so much pain and tears down my cheeks because saying you haven’t been a good lover, my best friend and best Dad in the entire world would be a big lie…I am sorry I lost my strength through it all. I became weak and weary and what scared me the most is the fact that I started being immune to pain… God knows if I will ever wish for a man in my next life, I will not ask for anyone more or less of you. I still pray for A you Baiby…you are just perfect the way you are and I made sure that you would never have to pick sides because I personally can never picture my life without my beautiful sisters who I love with my life so clearly, that would be selfish of me. You know me well and you only would understand that I had to gather so much strength to reach to this point” wrote Sosuun in part.

Also Read: Zari Hassan clears the air on reports of getting back with Diamond after landing in Tanzania (Video)