My family & I are overwhelmed with joy – says Sonko as he shares son’s KCSE Result

In a long post seen by Pulse Live, Sonko said that since he adopted his two sons (Gift and Satrine Osinya), seven years ago, life has been nothing but full of blessings.

The former Governor revealed that his son Gift Osinya had scored a B- (minus) in the KCSE results released on Monday after passing his KCPE four years ago.

Pulse Live Kenya

Sonko added that the family expected an A from their son, his will still get him into university to pursue his dream career.

“THE LORD HAS DONE IT AGAIN! WACHENI MUNGU AITWE MUNGU.

As usual a few haters will say this is PR but I want to prove them wrong by telling them there's a God in heaven and the Devil is always a liar, today my family and I are overwhelmed with joy as we celebrate the KCSE results of our beloved son Gift Osinya.

When terrorists struck a church in Likoni on the Sunday of 23rd March, 2014 taking the life of his mum and other worshipers, Master Gift Osinya was left traumatised, terrified and hopeless with a bullet lodged in the head of his younger brother, Master Satrine Osinya.

However, since they joined our family seven years ago, we have seen God's miracles in their lives.

Pulse Live Kenya

After scoring an impressive 399 marks in KCPE 4 years ago, he proceeded to Lenana School in Nairobi for his secondary education where he has made us proud again by scoring an impressive B - (minus) in his KCSE.

Even though as a family we were expecting an A from him, we thank God for his good grades that now guarantee him a place in one of the public universities where he can pursue the career of his dreams.