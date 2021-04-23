Mike Sonko over the moon as adopted son completes KCSE exams

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Sonko who was celebrating his achievement recounted the events that led to him adopting the Osinya brothers and how far they have come.

The former governor said that the two boys have been nothing but a blessing to his family as he thanked all who have stood with his family in prayer and encouragement.

Mike Sonko adopted Gift Osinya and Satrine Osinya after a terrorist attack at a Mombasa church killed their mother and left a bullet lodged in Satrine's skull.

Mike Sonko adopted Gift Osinya and Satrine Osinya after a terrorist attack at a Mombasa church killed their mother and left a bullet lodged in Satrine's skull. Satrine Osinya was only 18 months old at the time.

Here’s Sonko’s post;

When terrorists struck at the Joy Jesus Repentance Church in Likoni, Mombasa County on the ill-fated Sunday of 23rd March, 2014 taking away the life of Mama Veronica Atieno and leaving a bullet lodged in the skull of her 18-month old son, life seemed hopeless for the two little boys she left behind.

The heartbreaking picture of Gift Osinya carrying his injured younger brother, Baby Satrine Osinya, went viral, and I was deeply touched by the plight of the two little boys who had lost their mother in the most cruel way, as many Kenyans were.

Alongside mobilising resources to facilitate the treatment of Baby Satrine, I offered to adopt the two young boys, and since then, I have witnessed God's miracles unfold right before my eyes.

Gift and Satrine have been an immense blessing to me and my family ever since, and it's been with great joy that we have watched the two grow into fine, young men with a promising future ahead of them.

So, today was again a moment of great joy and a big milestone for us as a family when Master Gift Osinya completed his KCSE at the Lenana School.

My son Gift, I am so proud of you, and truly grateful to God for the blessing you have been in our lives.

I pray that the God of Daniel, Meshack and Abednego who saved your life, and that of your younger brother Satrine, will forever walk before you and with you at all times as you enter the next phase of your life as a young adult.