My wife should know Amber is a Blessing- Jamal Rohosafi as he admitted being Serial Cheater

Appearing on Jalang’o TV, Rohosafi said that Amber Ray has changed a lot of things in his life to a point of making him drop his cheating behavior.

“Before I met Amber, I was living a very expensive life, per Day nilikuwa natumia Sh50K na ni spending ya Madem tu. Nilikuwa na madem tofauti , yaani nilikuwa naweza kuwa na demu alafu hata namsahau.

My wife should know that Amber is a blessing, she came to my life and I changed a lot of things... she had showed me everything coz I was a loner na hakuna mtu dangerous kama mtu loner.

Natoka hapa naenda Nanyuki ama Mombasa na sa hizo hakuna dem niko nayeye ni dem anikute huko mbele.

When Amber came into my life she understood me and since I met her nikaacha hizo upuzi zote,” said Rohosafi.

Jamal Roho Safi and Amber Ray Pulse Live Kenya

Jamal went on to reveal that; “Funniest thing nikampatia mpaka account zangu zote za Instagram, kila kitu ni yeye anamanage…yaani nilisha change lifestyle yangu… niliacha hiyo life na once chali ashamake decision…kuna stage fulani wanaume wanakuwanga inaitwa hoe life wakati tu unachota madem na hata hujui nini unataka kwa hao madem.”

Rohosafi also admitted to have bought Amber Ray a house in Hurlingham but currently they are neighbours with his first wife in Syokimau.

Jamal further explained that he has known his wife Amira since they were in form two and they have been together ever since and whatever he has they have built together.

Jamal Rohosafi and wife Amira Pulse Live Kenya

The Businessman also narrated that since going public with his relationship with Amber, his first wife and a section of his family members were against it but he talked them through it.

Asked to talk to his first wife Jamal said; “Hakuna Mahali mi naenda, I am here to stay na hakuna siku nita punguza mapenzi yangu kwako.. I will always respect you and you will lack nothing in your life. Naomba tu penye uko tuweke Mungu mbele and things will be okay.