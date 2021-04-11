Socialite Faith Makau alias Amber Ray had tongues wagging this past week when claims arose that she was using love potions ‘juju’ to get men.

However, in a post seen by Pulse Live, her man, Jamal Roho safi has come to silence the rumors and stands by Ray whom he refers to as his legal wife.

“Allow me to put this matter to rest. Amber Ray is my legal wife and that’s the truth. She has not used any juju on me as it’s being claimed. I am the one who knowingly went after her, hit on her and later married her,” wrote Jamal.

Jamal Roho Safi claims Amber Ray

Jamal’s post attracted quite the reaction and Ray came to support her man’s statement.

“Alafu uskie mtu akisema nikuache.Oliskia wapi? Thank you my husband for standing by me,” replied Ray.

The relationship

Ray had in December 2020 officially introduced her boyfriend, Jamal RohoSafi , to the public after speculation arose about their relationship.

Jamal is said to already have a wife and has introduced Amber to his family as his second wife.

Before then, Ray had reveled that she had already been divorced twice.

Juju Claims

In 2018 Amber broke up with her then husband Zaheer Merlahi Jhanda and also ceased being Muslim.

Zaheer’s wife, Aaliyah, had then accused Ray of using witchcraft to get her husband.