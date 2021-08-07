According to images from model photoshoots, the new fashion brand N-Zone makes bomber and track jackets as well as hoodies.

“Yoooooo! Fam I am excited about this new Chapter💯💯💯!!! ...Welcome to the N-zone. Follow the @the_nzone and join ur journey of self-growth and fashion... Will tell you more about it.. for now😊. What do you think BE LESS LIMITED means?” Nameless asked promising to award 2 winners.

The Megarider hitmaker also explained that the new venture will allow share my other passions in fashion design, psychology and philosophy.

Apart from being a musician, Nameless is also an accomplished architect.

“Being less limited is not restricting oneself to limits that exist or have been put in place by circumstances...it's looking beyond the limits and working towards greater things,” suggested Lydia Ndieyira.

Nameless also said that the jackets are not yet available for sale but would be introduced to the market soon.

While highly anticipated, Nameless and Wahu’s brand isn’t the first celebrity fashion line.

Celebrities and musicians in particular have a history of leveraging their star power and style icon statuses to create successful fashion brands, either self-launched or through licensing agreements.

Some of the Kenyan entertainers that have launched successful fashion brands include Abel Mutua, Fena Gitu, DJ Creme de la Creme and Ted Josiah.

The relationship between fashion and popular music is one of abundant and mutual creativity.

The collaboration happens when fashion designers and entertainment celebrities engineer fashion to fit a declared project, or the youth articulate themselves through fashion.

Whether it’s t-shirts, hoodies, bags, or jackets, selling merch is a good way for celebrities to increase their income stream.

