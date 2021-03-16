Musician David Mathenge aka Nameless and his wife Wahu Kagwi led Kenyans from all walks of life in paying tribute to the late Isah Mmari Wangui alias E-sir, as the world marks 18 years since his death.

In a post, Nameless shared photos he took after visiting E-Sir’s grave, accompanied with a powerful tribute, remembering the fateful day that E-sir and Kevin Kiiru Karanja passed on.

On the fateful Sunday (March 16th 2003), the Musicians were travelling back to Nairobi from Nakuru where they had performed at the Dimples Club the previous evening during the Miss Tourism Nakuru contest, when they got involved in an accident. Nameless survived the fatal accident, escaping with just a broken collarbone. E-Sir died at 21 alongside a friend, Kevin Kiiru Karanja.

Nameless and Big Pin at E-Sir's grave

Nameless Tribute to E-sir.

“Went to visit Esir's grave with afew close friends and family! Exactly 18years ago On that fateful Sunday morning after an amazing show in Nakuru as we were driving back to Nairobi for another gig the car lost control and we lost you and Kevin. It still hurts to just remember that moment because it didn't make sense. We had had the best show together that night as we started touring together. We knew we were taking over the industry! We could feel it!! We knew we were synergized as a team. We knew we were on to something big .then just like that you left!! It was so hard to go meet your mum and tell her I couldn't save you!”

“She trusted me as your big brother to always take care of each other in the industry!! Still doesn't make sense but I will always carry your positive vibe in me and my music. To this day I meet people who tell me how painful it was to loose you even if they had never met you. You were such a positive influence to those around you and those that knew of you. You continue to inspire new generations of artists! You did so much in such a short time! This year you would have been turning 40...I can only imagine what it would have been like to celebrate the fourth floor with you …rest well bro!! We continue to celebrate you! #EsirForever #18yearsmemorial #16march2003 we lost a friend, a brother, a leader an amazing artist a Kenyan Icon. !!”

Wahu

On the other hand, singer Wahu Kagwi paid tribute to E-sir by also painting a picture of the fateful day that claimed E-sir’s life.

"Took the kids to pay respects to coolest uncle they never met. Continue resting in peace Esir. 18 years on.... dearly missed, never forgotten"

Nonini

“Special Sunday as we remembered the late E-SIR! He would have been turning 40 this year. We also took time and visited Ferooz as well. Thank you Nameless/Wahu/Talia/Habib/Lenny/Big Pin and everyone who joined us today. #MusicFamily"

"Was telling Habib, Young bro and Friends kama Kuna kitu ningependa kufanya. I would have loved to do a #RhymesNaNonini with E-SIR! Just to understand his thoughts and thinking at the time of penning down mad lyrics #Epic #RIP”

Big Pin

“Good energy...Good vibes...Postivity...Respect...Love ❤...Growth and Prayer...Are some of the values I try to live by...Esir believed in these values too ,and always believed in doing the right thing...18 years later and we can still feel that energy..Thank you for for being an inspiration to many...Thank you for inspiring ME🙏..Thank you for being a Good friend and a big brother....#RipEsir #mamaesir #southc #pirates #family”

Tallia Oyando

“When 18 years still feels like yesterday 💔 you remain Unforgettable. We will always celebrate you always. #KingWaSouthC 👑 T.S x W.R 🕊”

Mzazi Willy M Tuva

“Your memory lives on.

#Esir (Isah Mmari : May 20th, 1981 - March 16th 2003”