Nano-influencers are a big deal! [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

As the marketing world keeps changing, it has introduced amazing creative content creators working for themselves or with brands.

While creators with thousands and millions of followers have been a trend, bigger isn’t always better when it comes to influencing.

Enter the new content warriors, nano-influencers!

Nano-influencers are the typical boy/girl next door persons with below 10,000 followers on their social media platforms.

A nano-influencers' day to day posts touch on everyday life issues while connecting with their small, loyal following.

They also engage their networks effectively and efficiently.

When they are passionate about a brand, product, service, or cause, they share real and authentic experiences and grow a community around it; tagging on their audience’s emotion strings.

As a result, they tend to have a higher engaged community – what brands target.

Nano-influencers are a valuable marketing resource, making it easy for brands to boost their social media engagement strategy.

Their commitment to ensure a brand’s product or service is well-represented and positioned compared to mega-influencers whose multiple line-up of promotions can easily water down a marketing campaign, provides additional value.

Smart Investment

To over-deliver rather than under-deliver becomes a trademark of their engagement.

As our generation values peer sentiments highly compared to other forms of marketing, nano-influencers become an interesting target to consider for your next campaign.

Their lower price point compared to mega/meta/micro influencers allows for brands to engage a larger and diverse portfolio of nano-influencers instead of focusing on one mega/meta/micro influencer.

Therefore, a brand stands a greater chance of reaching a wider demographic and increasing engagement through this approach.

It is, therefore, safe to say that with all these advantages, nano-influencers are a smart investment.

Brands need to realign their communication and marketing strategies and create provisions to include paid promotions with nano-influencers. For many brands, not knowing where to start can hinder this engagement.

Editor's Note

Embracing, and in support of the vibrant influencer culture in Kenya, Pulse Live Kenya started the #TheInfluencerByPulse series which has featured a good number of Kenyan influencers.

In growing our partnership with these voices of our time, Pulse Live Kenya has positioned itself as the go-to media partner when it comes to executing influencer marketing initiatives.

Having just hosted our second edition of the #PulseInfluencerBrunch, our commitment to amplifying these influential voices in the Kenyan space has been strengthened.

