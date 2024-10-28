The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Amos Robi

Natalie credited Jahmby Koikai, who was widely regarded as a leading advocate for endometriosis awareness, as her biggest source of support and inspiration.

Radio personality Natalie Githinji
  • Natalie Githinji shared an emotional reflection on living with endometriosis
  • Endometriosis has had a significant emotional toll on her life
  • She emphasised the importance of support from loved ones and understanding from partners

Radio personality and social media influencer Natalie Githinji has shared an emotional reflection on her journey living with endometriosis.

Speaking in a recent interview on Homeboyz Radio, the former NRG Radio presenter described the challenges of living with endometriosis, particularly following the loss of her friend and fellow endometriosis advocate, the late Jahmby Koikai.

Natalie credited Jahmby Koikai, who was widely regarded as a leading advocate for endometriosis awareness, as her biggest source of support and inspiration.

Reflecting on Koikai's impact, Natalie explained that Jahmby had given her strength to keep pushing through the daily pain and uncertainties.

"I was at work when Jahmby Koikai left us, I was so scared," Natalie recalled.

A past image of former NRG radio presenter Natalie Githinji with the late Njahmby Koikai
READ: Natalie Githinji's parting shot as she wraps up 5-year stint at NRG Radio

"I still feel like uko ndo ntaend up." For Natalie, Jahmby’s strength and advocacy had been a guiding light, one that left a profound void after her passing.

Natalie openly shared the emotional toll that endometriosis has had on her life, mentioning her concerns about the future and the physical toll of a condition for which no cure exists.

"I live my life fully when I get the chance cause if there is no cure it means that is where I will eventually end up," she confessed.

"If there is no cure, it means that is where I will eventually end up," she added.

Natalie Githinji
In the absence of widespread understanding, Natalie emphasised the significance of support from loved ones, especially from those who may not understand the full extent of the illness.

"If you are dating someone who has endometriosis, I think unafaa tu uvumilie if you love them," she said, urging partners to offer patience and care.

Former NRG Radio presenter Natalie Githinji
READ: List of Kenyan celebrities who've disclosed battle with endometriosis

While her mum and friends have been her primary sources of strength, Natalie encouraged men to stand by women facing similar health struggles, adding, "Just love that chick, maybe eventually atakuwa poa."

Endometriosis, which affects roughly 10% of women of reproductive age globally, occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and complications.

Despite affecting around 176 million women, it remains one of the most misdiagnosed medical conditions, with many women enduring up to a decade of symptoms before receiving an accurate diagnosis.

Endometriosis illustration(HealthDirect)
READ: 4 stages of endometriosis and why it could take 10 years to be diagnosed

For Natalie Githinji, living with endometriosis has meant learning to cope with both the physical and emotional impacts of the disease.

Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

