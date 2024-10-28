Natalie Githinji's fear after losing Jahmby Koikai, mantra keeping her strong

Radio personality and social media influencer Natalie Githinji has shared an emotional reflection on her journey living with endometriosis.

Speaking in a recent interview on Homeboyz Radio, the former NRG Radio presenter described the challenges of living with endometriosis, particularly following the loss of her friend and fellow endometriosis advocate, the late Jahmby Koikai.

Remembering Jahmby Koikai, a fellow endo warrior

Natalie credited Jahmby Koikai, who was widely regarded as a leading advocate for endometriosis awareness, as her biggest source of support and inspiration.

Reflecting on Koikai's impact, Natalie explained that Jahmby had given her strength to keep pushing through the daily pain and uncertainties.

"I was at work when Jahmby Koikai left us, I was so scared," Natalie recalled.

"I still feel like uko ndo ntaend up." For Natalie, Jahmby’s strength and advocacy had been a guiding light, one that left a profound void after her passing.

Living with the fear of an uncertain future

Natalie openly shared the emotional toll that endometriosis has had on her life, mentioning her concerns about the future and the physical toll of a condition for which no cure exists.

"I live my life fully when I get the chance cause if there is no cure it means that is where I will eventually end up," she confessed.

Finding strength and support in family and friends

In the absence of widespread understanding, Natalie emphasised the significance of support from loved ones, especially from those who may not understand the full extent of the illness.

"If you are dating someone who has endometriosis, I think unafaa tu uvumilie if you love them," she said, urging partners to offer patience and care.

While her mum and friends have been her primary sources of strength, Natalie encouraged men to stand by women facing similar health struggles, adding, "Just love that chick, maybe eventually atakuwa poa."

A chronic condition often misunderstood

Endometriosis, which affects roughly 10% of women of reproductive age globally, occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and complications.

Despite affecting around 176 million women, it remains one of the most misdiagnosed medical conditions, with many women enduring up to a decade of symptoms before receiving an accurate diagnosis.

