Natalie Githinji's parting shot as she wraps up 5-year stint at NRG Radio

The bubbly presenter announced her exit on social media, reflecting on her stay at the station that moulded her to become one of the top talents in radio.

The talented radio presenter shared that she enjoyed her time at NRG radio, revealing that it is time to pursue other opportunities and seek fresh challenges.

Githinji did not reveal her next with speculation rife that he has landed a gig with a rival media house.

Natalie Githinji Pulse Live Kenya

"I am deeply grateful for the support of the talented team I had the pleasure of working alongside and I take immense pride in what we have achieved together.

"My departure marks the close of a significant chapter for me and the company but I am excited about the paths that lie ahead," Githinji stated.

Natalie Githinji's show on NRG radio

Githinji hosted a hype morning show on NRG radio that raked in a good number of listeners, mostly young people.

Her bubbly personality, engaging discussions and great choice of music made the show a favourite among many.

The talented media personality wears many hats, including being a content creator, an actress and an acclaimed red-carpet host and emcee.

She is also a brave endometriosis warrior whose brave battle has inspired many.

Radio presenters that have exited NRG radio

She is the latest top talent to exit the radio station that has lost a number of its presenters in recent days.

In May this year, Shaquille O'Neill Oduk who is better known as Shaq the Yungin announced his departure from NRG Radio, marking the end of a significant six-year chapter in the station.

In his parting shot, the radio presenter expressed his deep appreciation for the time spent at the station, conveying gratitude and optimism while he also expressing how tough it has been to come to the decision.