Nation Media Group journalist Rukia Bulle wins BBC's 2024 Komla Dumor Award

Denis Mwangi

As part of the Komla Dumor Award, Rukia Bulle will spend three months working with BBC News teams across television, radio, and online in London.

Rukia Bulle
Rukia Bulle

Rukia Bulle has been awarded the prestigious 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award.

This accolade, established in memory of the esteemed Ghanaian broadcaster Komla Dumor, recognises exceptional journalistic talent from Africa.

Rukia's achievement marks a significant milestone in her career and underscores her dedication to telling impactful stories that resonate across the continent.

Currently serving as a journalist for the Nation Media Group, Rukia has made a name for herself by covering a wide array of national events and specialising in human interest stories and news features.

Rukia Bulle
Rukia Bulle Rukia Bulle Pulse Live Kenya

She is known for her work in covering human interest stories and has gained recognition for her influence both within and beyond the Somali community.

Her innovative approach to digital journalism and her commitment to storytelling have earned her accolades, including being named among the top 100 Most Influential Kenyan Muslims in 2023.

Her work has not only captured the attention of her fellow Kenyans but has also gained her a substantial following on TikTok, where she shares insightful content about the life of a journalist.

As part of the Komla Dumor Award, Rukia will spend three months working with BBC News teams across television, radio, and online in London.

This opportunity will provide her with invaluable experience, mentorship, and the chance to further hone her craft alongside some of the world's leading journalists.

Rukia Bulle
Rukia Bulle Rukia Bulle Pulse Live Kenya

The Komla Dumor Award, initiated in 2015, honours the legacy of Komla Dumor, who was celebrated for his outstanding storytelling and commitment to accurately representing African stories on the global stage.

The award aims to recognise and support outstanding African journalists, with past recipients including Waihiga Mwaura, Nancy Kacungira, Victoria Rubadiri, and Solomon Serwanjja.

Rukia joins this esteemed group, following in the footsteps of journalists who have significantly impacted public service journalism.

The judges were particularly impressed by Rukia's strong skillset, her resilience in handling challenging stories, and her focus on amplifying underrepresented voices.

Her on-air presence and ability to connect with audiences were also highlighted as key factors in her selection.

Expressing her gratitude, Rukia said, "Winning this award means a great deal to me. As a journalist, you constantly strive to do your best, regardless of recognition, so to be acknowledged on a global stage through the Komla Dumor Award is incredibly validating. I wanted to honor and contribute to Komla’s legacy in some way. He was one of the best journalists of his generation; he epitomised the true essence of journalism: truth, accuracy, and objectivity."

Rukia Bulle
Rukia Bulle Rukia Bulle Pulse Live Kenya
Tarik Kafala, Acting Director of the BBC World Service, praised Rukia's achievements, stating, "I am delighted that through the BBC World Service Komla Dumor Award we nurture the careers of exceptional journalists across Africa. We are thrilled to welcome Rukia Bulle as this year’s winner and look forward to supporting her in London during her placement."

Rukia's win not only celebrates her personal achievements but also highlights the exceptional journalistic talent present across Africa.

The Komla Dumor Award continues to play a vital role in promoting and supporting the next generation of African journalists who are committed to telling the stories that matter most.

