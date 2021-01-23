Kenyan dancehall artiste Nazizi on Saturday sent out an urgent appeal for blood donations.

The artiste made the appeal in a short clip posted on her Instagram page while at the Nairobi Hospital.

A disturbed Nazizi explained that her father, Firoz Hirji, was admitted at the hospital's Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was in need of blood.

She added that any blood group would be allowed to donate blood as long as they clarified that it is for Mr Hirji.

Mr Hirji has been in hospital for over three weeks according to posts by the "Kenyan Boy" singer.

"It's been 10 days since dad has been in hospital. I've spent a lot of time with him too, I'm lucky I been on leave because Jah knows I wouldn't be able to cope," she posted earlier this week.

Nazizi's dad, Firoz Hirji, together wiith her son Tafari

Nazizi's mother has also been in and out of hospital since 2016 with the rapper revealing that earlier in the year she had also been admitted in hospital.

"On this day I was super thankful that my mum was out of the hospital and was getting better. I'd spent a whole week with her talking and feeling blessed to have her around still. I went to the beach and reflected on our time together and how precious life is," she captioned one of her photos this week.