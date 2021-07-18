Ndovu ni Kuu song removed from YouTube

The song which had garnered more than 3 million views was released by Krispah alongside Khaligraph Jones and Boutross.

YouTube has explained that the song was deleted following a copyright claim by Dexta Briyanka a Kenyan dancehall, r&b and reggae singer.

In a statement on Instagram, Briyanka claimed that the song had sampled one of his own jams.

“I didn’t mean to be rude my people. Khaligraph and Kispah sampled my beat of the song V8 ndio wakaunda hakuna masomo KU wamekataa.

“Nimeitoa YouTube because it is infringing my rights and also it has promoted violence in Kenyatta University. Hata mzazi halipi fee juu wanasema hakuna masomo KU. Lets meet in court if you have an issue,” the musician claimed.

Lately, Kenyan musicians have been going at each other over copyright infringement claims, resulting in the removal of content from YouTube.

According to the platform’s terms and conditions, Krispah is likely to lose revenue generated by the video so far.

Copyright owners are the ones who decide whether other people can reuse their copyrighted content.

They often allow their content to be used in YouTube videos in exchange for having ads run on those videos. Ads might play before the video or during it (if the video is longer than 8 minutes).

If copyright owners don't want their content reused, they can block a video, which means people can't watch it. The video could be blocked worldwide or just in certain countries/regions.

Copyright owners may also choose to restrict the apps or websites where their content appears.

If Krispah chooses to dispute the claims by Dexta the upcoming artist will have to respond in 30 days.

Mejja also had his song taken down after accumulating more than 2 million views on the platform in June.

The "Tabia za Wakenya" song was allegedly pulled down after a copyright claim on the video by upcoming artist Bouja Bwuoy.

In a post on his Instagram, the "Siskii" hitmaker vowed to deal with the artist who caused his video to be taken down.

The genge artist had also been accused by another upcoming artist called Revina of stealing the same song from him.