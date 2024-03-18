The sports category has moved to a new website.

Controversy erupts as Prophet Owuor declares himself responsible for coronavirus

Lynet Okumu

'Kenya don't try me, look at how many people died at my word' - Ministry of Repentance & Holiness leader Prophet Owuor under fire for claiming to bring coronavirus pandemic

File image of Prophet David Owuor
File image of Prophet David Owuor

Prophet Dr David Owuor, leader of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness church, has stirred controversy and provoked widespread outrage after asserting that he is responsible for bringing the coronavirus to the people.

In an undated video circulating on social media, Prophet Owuor is seen delivering a sermon to a large gathering at an undisclosed location.

The video has caused a stir online, with many expressing shock and disbelief at the bold claims made by the controversial pastor.

Prophet Owuor
Prophet Owuor ece-auto-gen
In the TikTok video posted by user Clement124, Prophet Owuor can be heard issuing a stern warning to Kenyans not to test him. He asserts that he has the power to destroy Kenya but has chosen to show them grace instead.

"I am the one who brought the Coronavirus. Look at how many people died at my word. Kenya, don't try me. If I destroy you, I will destroy you completely. But for now, I am giving you grace," Owuor declared in the video.

Prophet Owuor's claims have incited widespread condemnation from Kenyans, who have expressed their frustrations in the comments section of the post.

Some have denounced his statements as irresponsible and dangerous, accusing him of spreading fear and misinformation.

Many expressed disbelief and anger at his assertions, calling for action to be taken against him, while others have criticized him for exploiting people's fears for his gain.

"This is outrageous! How can someone claim responsibility for a global pandemic that has caused so much suffering and loss of life?" commented one user.

Antony Mwangi Huyu anajua wakenya akenya kweli

Gabriella God.... please forgive your people. let's read our Bible and don't let anyone deceive us

user2927590931752 We are saying no to any gospel that doesn't point us back to the lord God hao wengine hatutambui

Klebolebo A man borne like any other man threatening fellow men as who? I only fear God

MarYAH Nyabogi Nawire false prophet will all go to hell if they don't repent. sahi ni enzi za mwisho makini sana na wahubiri kuna wale watawapeleka kuzimu.

Prophet Owuor is no stranger to controversy, having previously made bold claims and predictions that have garnered widespread attention.

His self-proclaimed divine powers and alleged miracles have divided opinion among Kenyans, with some regarding him as a spiritual leader and others dismissing him as a charlatan.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
