"Of course, the music itself, and being a sympathetic person, you know, we live, sing songs, slay, but our hearts and our personalities as people, being good-hearted... if you were a good person, even if you were a celebrity or an artiste, all those are earthly things, but when you die, people will remember you for the things you did," Diana said in an interview when was she asked how she wants to be remembered.
Netizens ‘refused’ when Spice Diana said this about her personality
Netizens claimed Spice Diana was being dishonest when she said that she wants to be remembered as a kind person.
Recommended articles
"😂😂😂😂 this life as no balance now see😳😳😳😳😳" a TikTok user, who goes by moonbags, commented on the video from the interview.
"Akobuntu tokalina [there is no kindness in you] 😂😂" said another commenter.
Another said: "Spice tolimu kabuntu tolimba nsi [you are not kind, don't deceive the world]."
The comments were inspired by recent events that started after Diana had Ritah Dancehall arrested for defaming her through social media. Diana had also demanded financial compensation of Shs100 million.
After the arrest of Dancehall, Diana came under criticism on social media and other platforms.
LittleJoe Mpologoma, a radio host at Galaxy FM, said: "I know Spice Diana as a Dancehall artiste, I'm LittleJoe... right from her songs [like] Onsanula... but when she was starting the show, she didn't start as a dancehall artiste... some of the things she did, didn't impress me... I wanted to see Spice singing... Now you've reached a point of getting Ritah arrested... Manager Roger get your things together... she was rehearsing to sing at Bafana's show... why do you want to kill the talents of others yet you want to keep climbing?... Manager Roger get your stuff together... some things you have to just let go of... We even talk about the president, even the Kabaka, who are you that you don't want to be criticised?..."
Despite observations about her weakness, there are people who believe that Diana is a good person.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke