New beginning for Dr King'ori as NTV hosts final 'The Wicked Edition' show

With over 70 million views on YouTube, the show has become a cultural phenomenon and the longest-running satire show on Kenyan television.

Since its inception, The Wicked Edition has evolved into the satire show par excellence in Kenya.

Dr. Kingori expressed his gratitude to the show's dedicated viewers, whose unwavering support propelled it to great heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr King'ori Pulse Live Kenya

The show's success was acknowledged at the prestigious Kalasha Awards, earning nominations for Best Performance in TV Comedy and Best TV Comedy in Kenya for the upcoming 2024 edition.

In his farewell message, Dr King'ori extended heartfelt thanks to NTV Kenya for being the nurturing home that provided a platform where creativity met opportunity.

"To every member of the creative team, crew and every guest on each episode your passion and talent have been the cornerstone of our success.

Your dedication shone through each episode of The Wicked Edition that we have shared with the world. Together, we celebrated the resilience and humor of our society, created memories and sparked meaningful conversations, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Beginning

Dr. Kingori assured fans that The Wicked Edition is set for a new beginning.

"This journey, while ending with NTV Kenya, is set for a new beginning as we expand our reach, venture into greater creative endeavors and continue delivering value-laden content to our fans across East Africa and beyond," he announced.

As The Wicked Edition embarks on a new chapter, Dr. Kingori invited viewers to join the show through the upcoming plot twists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Kingori Pulse Live Kenya

As The Wicked Edition bids farewell to NTV Kenya, viewers are left with a treasure trove of memories, laughter, and insightful satire.