News Anchor reports teacher who has been stalking her for over a year [Photos]

In a post on Wednesday, September 22, Museo said that the man who is yet to be identified has been exhibiting creepy behaviour towards her.

“Fellow Kenyans. I need help to stop this man! He has my photos in his room and when I block him he creates new accounts and tags me in these posts. I don’t know him. I have warned him severally in vain. I don’t find this normal,” the news anchor stated.

She reported the strangers activity to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Twitter.

She also shared photos of the man’s room which had her posters plastered on the wall as well as a social media account associated with the stranger.

A dig into the man’s Twitter handle showed more posts in which he was expressing his love and admiration to the news anchor.

Some of Museo’s fans said that the man who teaches ICT and languages at a local institution was just a fanatic but she said his behaviour was abnormal.

She also disclosed that the man started the behaviour in 2020 and would go as far as creating social media accounts which both their names.

"There was a time he created an account that had both our names. When I warned him that I would report him is when he immediately changed the name.

"So yesterday (Tuesday, September 21), he took my photos and tagged my co-anchors and KBC. One of the handles for Radio Taifa tagged me and that is when I realised that this has become too much," Museo told the media.

This comes just days after former Citizen TV news anchor Terryanne Chebet exposed a young man who also seemed to have a huge crush on her.

She said that the young man who was looking for a job had hit on her several times which cost him the job opportunity.

Reactions

“Am your friend too but with that behaviour...its absurd... Just a piece of advice, ignore him and don't concentrate too much on him... Don't waste ur time on him,” Mukanzi Albert.

“Is there a way to use his account to get his IP address to reveal his true identity like phone numbers etc? Is there an office she can get this done? This is so creepy,” Jelani.