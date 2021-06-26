Ni nini niliwai fanyia huyu mzee honestly - Eric Omondi hits back at Ezekiel Mutua

Addressing the media, Mutua took issue with the ongoing 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally saying that it is gaining hype as a hub for ‘impunity’.

In his message, Mutua says that Kenyans are not selling their culture but are using the Rally as a ‘venue of absurdity and immorality.’

Moving to Eric Omondi, the KFCB boss dubbed The Moral Cop said, “In 50 years, hakuna mtu atajua Eric Omondi alikuwa msanii wa kusikika. Naomba wakati huo atakuwa anajivunia vitu alikuwa anafanya wakati huo.”

This statement rubbed Omondi the wrong way and he took to his social media to say so.

“Lakini Jokes aside ni nini niliwai fanyia huyu mzee honestly. This statement is very archaic. The work of a Creative or any Serious Comedian like myself is to simply Mirror the society, I reflect our behaviour as a people so that we not only laugh at ourselves but pick a lesson or two. Bwana Ezekiel please wake up these things are happening in our Society and we need to ask ourselves why? Recently you strongly defended a politician who was caught in a similar situation but today you Strongly Condemn a Comedian for Joking about the same.”

Omondi likened Mutua to a parent who encourages bad behaviour and invited him to attend the rally instead.

“You are like a Parent who finds his children sweeping the house and asks them to keep the dirt and garbage under the Carpets instead of taking the trash outside. Hiyo nyumba bado itanuka tu. I challenge you Sir to stop making these statements from the Comfort of your office in Nairobi and come down to Naivasha and experience and Witness the beauty that is Safari Rally. Anyway mimi ntakua Kazini pale Barons Sports Club Delamere Naivasha nikichekesha Wakenya Pamoja na Mejja na DJ Joe Mfalme. Tupatane huko. Daktari you Invited,” finished Omondi.