Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Betty Kyallo
Betty Kyallo

On Thursday, City Lawyer Nick Ndeda treated his sweetheart Betty Kyallo to a pleasant surprise at a time she was shooting the final episode of her upcoming cooking show 'Mom Vs Wife'.

Moments from the beautiful surprise were captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Ms Kyallo.

In the video, Ndeda could be seen with flowers as he walked into the set, interrupting the shoot that was under way.

A surprised and happy Betty could later be seen hugging her bae before kissing him.

Taking to her Insta-feed, the former News anchor confessed that she loves flowers and was lucky to get her favorite.

“Bloom where you are planted. I love flowers and I got my favourite today. ❤️❤️ Also I wrapped filming my show @honeyafricatv and it has been such a great experience. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it starting few days into November 🤩🤩🤩 #MomVsWifeshared Betty Kyallo.

Official

City Lawyer Nick Ndeda and Media Personality Betty Kyallo made their relationship official in July 2021.

“Happiness. seek it, find it, but above all else, be worthy of it. “

So Lucky to have you”

You and Me= to the world” reads a series of posts from Nick Ndeda to Betty Kyallo.

Gift

On July 28, Ms Kyallo gave the City Lawyer The Majira Edition Watch from Rich Black Africa, as a birthday gift at a time he was turning a year older. The Kenyan made watch retails at Sh15, 000.

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda.
Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda. Betty Kyallo’s heartfelt message to Bae Nick Ndeda as he turns a year Older (Photos) Pulse Live Kenya

The makers of the watch describe the Majira Edition as; “Pure Class. With a Presidential Presence. Fully Kinetic and comes in Rubber Silicon Straps or Mettalic Straps. Water Proof Upto 10m and Sapphire Glass with an Anti Scratch Resistance with a Lifetime Upto 30 years without service”

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ndeda was in love with the Birthday gift from her sweetheart.

