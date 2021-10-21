Nick Ndeda surprises Betty Kyallo on set and she is happy about it (Video)

Moments from the beautiful surprise were captured on camera and later shared on Instagram by Ms Kyallo.

In the video, Ndeda could be seen with flowers as he walked into the set, interrupting the shoot that was under way.

A surprised and happy Betty could later be seen hugging her bae before kissing him.

Taking to her Insta-feed, the former News anchor confessed that she loves flowers and was lucky to get her favorite.

“Bloom where you are planted. I love flowers and I got my favourite today. ❤️❤️ Also I wrapped filming my show @honeyafricatv and it has been such a great experience. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it starting few days into November 🤩🤩🤩 #MomVsWife” shared Betty Kyallo.

Official

City Lawyer Nick Ndeda and Media Personality Betty Kyallo made their relationship official in July 2021.

“Happiness. seek it, find it, but above all else, be worthy of it. “

So Lucky to have you”

You and Me= to the world” reads a series of posts from Nick Ndeda to Betty Kyallo.

Gift

On July 28, Ms Kyallo gave the City Lawyer The Majira Edition Watch from Rich Black Africa, as a birthday gift at a time he was turning a year older. The Kenyan made watch retails at Sh15, 000.

Betty Kyallo with Nick Ndeda.

The makers of the watch describe the Majira Edition as; “Pure Class. With a Presidential Presence. Fully Kinetic and comes in Rubber Silicon Straps or Mettalic Straps. Water Proof Upto 10m and Sapphire Glass with an Anti Scratch Resistance with a Lifetime Upto 30 years without service”