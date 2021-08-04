Betty Kyallo's expensive gift to her Bae Nick Ndeda (Photos)

On July 28, Ms Kyallo gave the City Lawyer The Majira Edition Watch from Rich Black Africa, as a birthday gift at a time he was turning a year older. The Kenyan made watch retails at Sh15, 000.

The makers of the watch describe the Majira Edition as; “Pure Class. With a Presidential Presence. Fully Kinetic and comes in Rubber Silicon Straps or Mettalic Straps. Water Proof Upto 10m and Sapphire Glass with an Anti Scratch Resistance with a Lifetime Upto 30 years without service”.

The Watch Betty Kyallo gifted her Bae Nick Ndeda Pulse Live Kenya

In a video seen by Pulse Live, Ndeda was in love with the Birthday gift from her sweetheart.

The Watch gift makes Ndeda an owner of two Majira Edition watches (Black and Gold).

In the past few days, Betty Kyallo and Nick Ndeda have been making headlines after going public with their relationship.

On July 29, City Lawyer Nick Ndeda for the first time posted his new bae Betty Kyallo on his Instagram feeds, saying he is lucky to have her in his life.

He opted to treat his Instagram In-laws with a lovely photo goofing with his darling, accompanied with a short and ‘sweet’ caption.

“Happiness. seek it, find it, but above all else, be worthy of it. “

So Lucky to have you”

You and Me= to the world” reads a series of posts from Nick Ndeda to Betty Kyallo.

Earlier on, the TV girl had poured out her heart to Ndeda, describing him as the most brilliant, kind, selfless, loving, God fearing and responsible man who always bring out the little girl in her.

“To A King @nick_ndeda Happy Birthday Honey🎉🎉. You are Brilliant, Kind, Selfless, Loving, God Fearing, Responsible but yet Lots of Fun, you see everything beautiful in me and You simply bring out the little girl in me! I thank God For You. Blessings to you. You’re the G.O.A.T. Let’s celebrate this most Genius Advocate and Man❤️❤️” reads Betty Kyallo’s message to Nick Ndenda.

Expensive Watch

Just the other Day, Lang’ata parliamentary Hopeful Felix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o disclosed that Jeff Koinange gifted him a watch from Swiss manufacturer Audemars Piguet worth almost Sh3 million on his Birthday

He made the revelation while quashing reports that he is not in good terms with his former Co-host at Hot 96.

“There are people saying tulikosana na Jeff, what people were cutting was a skit we did and saying this is the reason why Jalang’o left Hot 96.

Jeff is My best friend, and even right now we call each, he comes to my place I go to his house.