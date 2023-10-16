Nicki Bigfish shares distressing news about father's health, appeals for financial help

According to Bigfish, his father has been diagnosed with a cancerous head tumour and urgently requires financial assistance to undergo surgery.

With the weight of the hospital bill bearing down on him, Nicki Bigfish made a heartfelt appeal to his followers and the public to lend their support during this challenging time.

Bigfish also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and kind words he had received as his family goes through this hard time.

"Thank you everyone for the prayers and the kind words, Mzee is scheduled for an emergency surgery, and the hospital bill is a bit too heavy on me," Bigfish shared providing details of how any well-wishers can send their support.

The emotional plea from Nicki Bigfish was received with support from fans and celebrities who pledged their support for the content creator through this difficult timely

One notable friend of NickI Bigfish who has come out to show support is comedian Nasra Yusuf who has said that Bigfish has strived to keep his family out of the public light but things have taken a toll on him.

"If you have been following Nicki Bigfish over the years you'll notice that he's never posted anything about his personal life. He's always said he wants people to know him for his content," Nasra said.

Nasra says the current situation has forced him to lay his family to the public and appeal for help.

"For him to finally share this moment shows it has taken a toll on him, he needs our support more than ever," Nasra shared.

Prank star Nicki Bigfish Pulse Live Kenya

Below are more messages of support from fans and friends:

_natashanjoki May the Angels from above heal him in Jesus Mighty Name Amen

missturu Praying for a successful surgery and quick recovery. God is with you and your dad

_._.w.a.n.j.i.k.u._._ He's going to be okay, I'm in tears coz my dad was in the same hospital.

nana_mwikali Worry not for the Lord has already done it for you Osiepà ......IT IS WELL keep strong

isigirose2 Niko I will support you that is a deal pole sana Mzee apone

evkeybeh I stand with you in prayer and support bro, and may God stretch His healing hand upon mzee in Jesus name

Prankster Nicki Bigfish Pulse Live Kenya

What are cancerous tumours?

Cancerous tumours, a type of abnormal growth of cells in the body, can develop in various organs and tissues, posing significant health risks and requiring timely and comprehensive medical intervention.

Cancerous tumours are characterised by their ability to invade and spread to surrounding tissues, potentially compromising vital bodily functions and leading to severe health complications if left untreated.

While the diagnosis of cancer can be an overwhelming and daunting experience for patients and their families, timely medical interventions, including surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy, can significantly improve the prognosis and quality of life for affected individuals.

A stock photo of wife comforting husband in hospital - stock photo Pulse Live Kenya

In Nicki Bigfish's case, the urgent need for financial support highlights the critical role of community and public solidarity in alleviating the challenges faced by individuals battling cancer and their families.