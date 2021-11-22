Nikita Kering’s message after winning two awards at AFRIMA [Photos]

A thankful Ms Kering expressed gratitude towards everyone who voted and enabled her to win two prestigious awards.

The Ex-hit maker was among Kenyans who won big at AFRIMA Awards. She brought home the award for the best female artiste in East Africa and best artiste Rnb and Soul.

“🎊❤THANK YOU !!! And @afrima.awards I didn't do this alone, I did it with you. Thank you and Thank God. 1) Best Artiste Rnb and Soul

2) Best Female Artiste East Africa. Wearing @the_native_woman.” Shared Nikita Kering.

Sauti Sol

Award-winning Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol were crowned as the Best group while the award for the Best in African Rock went to Rash Band

“Thank you so much for the award that we have won tonight. We thanks our fans and and the whole AFRIMA Fraternity and everybody who voted for us, we cant take it for granted, Much love and Asante sana. New Album coming soon stay tuned,” said Sauti sol.

Shanah Manjeru

13-year-old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru became the youngest winner at the awards after taking home the award for the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music.

“Thanks to God & all of you, I WON THE AFRIMA AWARDS 2021!!! Halleluyia! Best Female Artiste in African Inspiration Music. Youngest-ever AFRIMA AWARDS Winner," shared Shanah Manjeru.