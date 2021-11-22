On Sunday, the Gala for the 2021 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) went down at the Eko Hotel in Lagos, Nigeria. The event saw big names in the entertainment industry battle out for the prestigious Award.
Full list of winners at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards
Kenya's Nikita Kering, Sauti Sol, Shanah Manjeru and Rash Band won big at the Awards
Kenyan songstress Nikita Kering took home two awards; Best Female Artiste East Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul.
Award-winning Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol were crowned as the Best group while the award for the Best in African Rock went to Rash Band.
13-year-old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru became the youngest winner at the awards after taking home the award for the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music.
Biggest Winner
But the biggest winner of the night was Malian Ibaone, who won four awards - Album of the Year, African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music, Best Song Writer and Best Male Artiste from Western Africa.
Wizkid won three awards out of the four nominations he got in this year’s AFRIMA; Best Song of the Year and Best African Collaborations and Best Artiste of the Year award.
The show was hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi, and witnessed singing performances from Zuchu, Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D’banj among others.
Here is the Full List of winners
- Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru
- African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One
- Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering
- Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa
- Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu
- Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One
- Best Group – Sauti Sol
- Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems
- Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n
- Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha
- Best Male Artist in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros
- Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo
- Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L
- Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering
- Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
- Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond
- Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One
- Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems
- Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz
- Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque
- Best African Dj – Sinyorita
- African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy
- AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award – Wizkid
- Album of the Year – Iba One
- Song Writer of the Year – Iba One
- Best in African Rock – Rash Band
- Afrima Legend Award - Kofi Olomide
