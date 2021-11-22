Full list of winners at the 2021 AFRIMA Awards

Kenyan songstress Nikita Kering took home two awards; Best Female Artiste East Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB & Soul.

Award-winning Kenyan Boy band Sauti Sol were crowned as the Best group while the award for the Best in African Rock went to Rash Band.

13-year-old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru became the youngest winner at the awards after taking home the award for the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music.

Pulse Live Kenya

Biggest Winner

But the biggest winner of the night was Malian Ibaone, who won four awards - Album of the Year, African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music, Best Song Writer and Best Male Artiste from Western Africa.

Wizkid won three awards out of the four nominations he got in this year’s AFRIMA; Best Song of the Year and Best African Collaborations and Best Artiste of the Year award.

The show was hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi, and witnessed singing performances from Zuchu, Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D’banj among others.

Pulse Live Kenya

Here is the Full List of winners