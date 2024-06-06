Citizen TV's Finance Bill discussion leaves Njugush trending

Popular comedian Timothy Kimani also known as Njugush has proven that his wit extends far beyond the realms of comedy, captivating netizens with his insightful commentary on Citizen TV's recent discussion about the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

During his appearance on the show, Njugush showcased a surprising depth of understanding of the intricacies of the bill, particularly focusing on the challenges faced by government experts in elucidating the proposed tax measures to the public.

In a moment of frustration, Njugush lamented the perceived ineffectiveness of tax collection efforts, citing examples such as the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) corruption scandal.

"The guys in the government studio are experts, but the government has made them sound, for lack of a better word, dumb. We don't have a problem in terms of collection, our problem is in spending," Njugush said.

Furthermore, Njugush highlighted the detrimental impact of increased taxes on sectors reliant on Kenyans' disposable income, such as content creation.

His lucid analysis struck a chord with viewers, prompting widespread applause and admiration across social media platforms.

Netizens took to various online forums to express their admiration for Njugush's ability to articulate complex economic issues in a relatable manner:

Reaction one: So, even Njugush can explain better than the people call themselves economists.

Reaction two: Njugush, thank you for explaining the issue so clearly. The Kra guy should just resign.

Reaction three: I was so proud of you last evening...I am of your opinion that in the government studio they sent clowns. The other one who went to the US on the hustler jet is not affected by this nonsense, right?

Reaction four: Njugush is just dispensing wisdom in small quantities concerning the finance bill, a content mogul and a wise man in my books.

Reaction five: Njugush isn't just funny, he is well-informed as well. #FinanceBill2024. If more people who are influential added a voice to this debate, the likes of Kuria Kimani will tone down.