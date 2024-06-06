The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Citizen TV's Finance Bill discussion leaves Njugush trending

Amos Robi

Njugush appeared informed about the bill which has caused debate in and out of the house

Comedian Njugush during the Finance Bill 2024 discussion on Citizen TV
Comedian Njugush during the Finance Bill 2024 discussion on Citizen TV
  • Comedian Njugush showcased understanding of the Finance Bill 2024 on Citizen TV
  • He lamented the ineffectiveness of tax collection efforts and criticized government spending
  • Njugush highlighted detrimental impact of increased taxes on sectors reliant on Kenyans' disposable income

Popular comedian Timothy Kimani also known as Njugush has proven that his wit extends far beyond the realms of comedy, captivating netizens with his insightful commentary on Citizen TV's recent discussion about the contentious Finance Bill 2024.

During his appearance on the show, Njugush showcased a surprising depth of understanding of the intricacies of the bill, particularly focusing on the challenges faced by government experts in elucidating the proposed tax measures to the public.

Comedian Njugush poses during a past photoshoot
Comedian Njugush poses during a past photoshoot
READ: Motor Vehicle Tax: Inside government's plan to lure foreign billions

In a moment of frustration, Njugush lamented the perceived ineffectiveness of tax collection efforts, citing examples such as the National Industrial Training Authority (NITA) corruption scandal.

"The guys in the government studio are experts, but the government has made them sound, for lack of a better word, dumb. We don't have a problem in terms of collection, our problem is in spending," Njugush said.

Furthermore, Njugush highlighted the detrimental impact of increased taxes on sectors reliant on Kenyans' disposable income, such as content creation.

His lucid analysis struck a chord with viewers, prompting widespread applause and admiration across social media platforms.

READ: Finance Bill 2024 proposes 16% VAT on financial transactions

Netizens took to various online forums to express their admiration for Njugush's ability to articulate complex economic issues in a relatable manner:

Reaction one: So, even Njugush can explain better than the people call themselves economists.

Reaction two: Njugush, thank you for explaining the issue so clearly. The Kra guy should just resign.

Reaction three: I was so proud of you last evening...I am of your opinion that in the government studio they sent clowns. The other one who went to the US on the hustler jet is not affected by this nonsense, right?

Reaction four: Njugush is just dispensing wisdom in small quantities concerning the finance bill, a content mogul and a wise man in my books.

Reaction five: Njugush isn't just funny, he is well-informed as well. #FinanceBill2024. If more people who are influential added a voice to this debate, the likes of Kuria Kimani will tone down.

Reaction six: Who knew Njugush could put comedy aside and critique the government...pure wisdom!

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
