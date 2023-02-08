ADVERTISEMENT
Njugush explains why he deleted video after KOT uproar

Denis Mwangi

Many of his fans defended the comedian, saying Njugush was not at fault.

Comedian Njugush poses during a past photoshoot
Kenya’s beloved content creator Njugush found himself on the wrong side of Twitter streets after he posted a video promoting a client.

Njugush who is known to dislike controversy was also surprised by the turn of events, forcing him to later take down the video.

The bank recently faced criticism on social media which manifested in the comment section, but the comedian reacted with humour as most Kenyans know him for.

After deleting the specific video, he invited Kenyans to talk about the issues they had about the video.

Have a seat guys, tulieni bana tubonge (calm down let's talk),” he said in a post, before adding “Kumechemka (The situation has become hot)”.

Some Kenyans of Twitter (KOT) criticised him for posting the advert amid complaints from Kenyans about the brand.

Many of his fans however defended the comedian, saying Njugush was not at fault.

Speaking to a local media house, the funny man said the timing of the video caused the uproar.

Nothing as sanitising. Actually, it was a scheduled post but the agenda must agend, right?” he said adding that the situation did not affect his brand.

Timing ndio mbaya (The timing was bad). But affecting nope we’ve been in worse situations bana,” he told Nairobi News.

Away from the recent drama, Njugush is celebrated for pioneering a new age of content creators in the country.

In an interview at Pulse Live offices, he appreciated how the comedy industry has grown through the years.

On the international stage, Njugush draws inspiration from Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock as well as Eddy Griffin.

Due to how innovative and hardworking the comedian has been, many Kenyans have compared him to Kevin Hart.

Addressing the high expectation and pedestal his fans have put him on, Njugush welcomed the views, adding that he was grateful that his audience acknowledges his efforts.

That makes me feel good because when we started this journey for stand-up comedy it was new to me and a lot of people discouraged me and told me to focus on skits but that is the problem,” he said.

READ: Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians

He also expressed gratitude that after delving into stand-up comedy, many Kenyans have embraced his new content and encouraged him to pursue even better ways of delivering the content such as live recording and integrating technology.

The comedian has so far been able to produce three stand-up specials dubbed Through Thick and Thin, which are available on his website.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.
