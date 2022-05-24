Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians [Video]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians

Content creator Timothy Kimani aka Njugush has named his top comedians in Kenya, here are the 6 comedians

Njugush, who is celebrated for pioneering a new age of content creators in the country, appreciated how the comedy industry has grown through the years.

Kenya's comedy industry is going in the right direction and I admire a couple of guys, there is Crazy Kennar, Flaqo, Cartoon Comedian, and there is also Austin Muigai,” Njugush said while imitating the 'toka kwangu' star.

He also disclosed that he has recently been binging on content from Aicy Stevens and Nick Kwach.

On the international stage, Njugush draws inspiration from Dave Chapelle, Kevin Hart, Trevor Noah, Chris Rock as well as Eddy Griffin.

Due to how innovative and hardworking the comedian has been, many Kenyans have compared him to Kevin Hart.

Addressing the high expectation and pedestal his fans have put him on, Njugush welcomed the views, adding that he was grateful that his audience acknowledges his efforts.

That makes me feel good because when we started this journey for stand-up comedy it was new to me and a lot of people discouraged me and told me to focus on skits but that is the problem,” he said.

The content creator highlighted the importance of giving people space and opportunity to learn.

Even for other professions like medicine, doctors have to learn through training and experience,” he explained.

He also expressed gratitude that after delving into stand up comedy, many Kenyans have embraced his new content and encouraged him to pursue even better ways of delivering the content such as live recording and integrating technology.

The comedian also said that the advancement in technology had enabled him to break the glass ceiling, giving an example of how he was able to convince his mother that he would buy a high-end SUV.

I remember there is a time I told my mother that I would like to drive a Land Cruiser V8 one day and she told me that car was too big. I asked her why she said so and she responded that it is an expensive car for the wealthy.

I challenged her that nobody determines who becomes rich or not. I didn’t want to lecture her but I used the opportunity… There is that ceiling that is put above us in different aspects of life but we have to break it,” Njugush expressed.

The comedian has so far been able to produce three stand-up specials dubbed Through Thick and Thin, which are available on his website as well as build his family a house.

Njugush names his 6 favourite Kenyan comedians

