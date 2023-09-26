King Kalala opens up about marriage & dreams of having 7 kids

Kenyan content creator Prudence Chepkirui Tonui, popularly known as King Kalala has provided insights into her views on marriage and family.
King Kalala reveals her dreams of having 7 kids
Speaking during an interview on the Obinna Show on September 26, she clarified her current relationship status and shared her thoughts on commitment and raising a family.
Despite ongoing speculations about her preferences, King Kalala expressed her desire to play the traditional feminine role in a relationship.
The 25-year-old radio presenter stated that she would prefer not to carry the responsibility of providing for a girlfriend's needs solely because she is in a boyfriend-girlfriend relationship.
Why Kalala is uncertain about marriage
When questioned about her stance on marriage, Kalala admitted that she's hesitant to commit at the moment.
She highlighted the challenges of fidelity and the gravity of the commitment that comes with marriage, emphasizing that it's not something to be taken lightly.
"Commitment is hard for me. It's difficult. Maybe when I finally learn that skill, I will think about it. It's one thing to cheat on your boyfriend, but cheating on your husband, after making vows before God and the community, is different," Kalala expressed.
King Kalala - I want 7 kids
While marriage might not be on the horizon for Kalala just yet, she revealed her deep love for children and her desire to have a large family.
Her vision includes having as many as seven children, starting when she's 37 years old.
Kalala shared that growing up in a family of four—her parents, herself, and her older brother—inspired her aspiration for a larger family.
She views having many children as an opportunity to achieve what her parents could not in terms of family size.
"I would like to have seven kids because, in my family, we are only two. If my partner and I disagree, we must reconcile. There's no 'silent treatment' for two weeks," she humorously remarked.
King Kalala is among several Kenyan female celebrities who have been put on the spot for their physical appearances, but she is not one to be put down!
