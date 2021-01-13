Celebrated Media Personality Amina Abdi Rabar has raised the bar when it comes to gifting, after surprising her hubby John Rabar aka DJ Rabar with a brand new Play Station 5 (PS5) as he turns a year older.

Taking on Twitter, an excited Rabar shared a photo of his new gaming console, appreciating his wife for the perfect Birthday gift.

“How about that. Ain’t she a beauty. Just received my perfect birthday gift from wifey

@aminaabdirabar. Let’s gooo!” reads John Rabar’s tweet.

NTV’s Amina Abdi surprises Hubby with a PS5 as he turns a year older (Photo)

Despite the couple being in the limelight, they have always kept their relationship under wraps.

Amina got married to her boss while she worked for Homeboyz Radio in an affair that was secretly guarded until recently. John Rabar, who was Homeboyz Radio CEO, met Amina when she joined Homeboyz radio school where she emerged top and got a job at the radio station.

They are blessed with a son.

In 2018, the NTV Presenter was also gifted a brand new BMW X3 by her husband on her 29th birthday.