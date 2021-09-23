RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

NTV’s Kennedy Murithi & Wife Diana welcome a bouncing Baby Girl (Photo)

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

We count these as blessings as God took our grandmother, on Saturday, and has brought her back in our baby girl- Murithi

Kennedy Murithi and his Wife Diana Amunga
Kennedy Murithi and his Wife Diana Amunga

NTV's senior political reporter Kennedy Murithi Bundi is the newest Dad in town after welcoming a bouncing baby girl into his family.

A joyful Murithi shared the good news via his social media pages revealing that their bundle of joy arrived at exactly 10:50 A.M on Wednesday.

The Media Personality went to reveal that his wife Diana Amunga Murithi delivered their baby girl, just days after they lost their grandmother.

“When you hear someone say God is good, it is because they have attested to His greatness. Today at 10:50 A.M, our family was blessed with a beautiful baby girl.

We count these as blessings as God took our grandmother, on Saturday, and has brought her back in our baby girl" shared Murithi.

Kennedy Murithi with his daughter
Kennedy Murithi with his daughter Kennedy Murithi and his Wife Diana Amunga Pulse Live Kenya

Murithi’s daughter will now share a birthday date with her grandfather Mark Bundi, who was also born on September 22.

“Our baby girl will also sort of share a birthday with her grand dad Mark Bundi. What should I give Diana Amunga Murithi for this honour? They call it a push present I here.

#daddysgirlforsure #Boysnowhaveasister shared Murithi.

Following the announcement celebrities' and fans took to the comment section to congratulate Murithi and his wife Diana Amunga Murithi.

Kennedy Murithi and his Wife Diana Amunga
Kennedy Murithi and his Wife Diana Amunga Kennedy Murithi and his Wife Diana Amunga Pulse Live Kenya

Congratulatory messages

caterira “Congratulations”

anita_soina “Congratulations”

winnienadupoi “congratulations 👏👏”

jacque_kj ‘Wow congratulations 🎉🎉”

blessed_rysper “Congratulations 🎊 😍”

john_ogo “Wow. Blessings brother. 😍😍😍😍Congrats to Dianna 👏👏🔥”

missnjoki_kihiuCongratulations to you and Diana👏👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥”|

sam.gitau “Congratulations are in order here...👏👏”

mitchelle_doris “Congratulations on your Princess. God is good”

wanjiru_112 “Wow lovely congratulations....say hello to mummy for the push work”

nimmo_gikami “congratulations to you two”

marvinlukulu ‘Congratulations sir👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

www.instagram.com

