ADVERTISEMENT
Nyashinski’s 5 stage collaborations that thrilled fans at OktobaFest 2023

Amos Robi

Nyashinski headlined the last day of the three-day festival which had more than 100 acts performing

Nyashinski and Sauti Sol on stage during OkotbaFest
The culmination of the Tusker OktobaFest left a lasting mark on attendees, thanks to a phenomenal performance by Nyashinski who headlined the final day of the event.

The acclaimed artist did not settle for a standard show but instead brought a group of five collaborators to the stage, delivering an unforgettable experience for all present.

The festival, which spanned three days, commenced with stellar performances from the likes of Wyre, Jua Cali, and Nameless, setting the stage for an electrifying weekend.

Tanzanian sensation Diamond Platnumz graced the event on Saturday, wowing the audience with an energetic set alongside fellow artists Mejja and Bensoul.

READ: Diamond speaks on his new rate card & why he hasn't performed in Kenya for a while

Mejja's exceptional appearance enthralled the crowd as he came on stage on a hospital bed from which he turned up. Diamond's powerful performance left attendees craving more, showcasing a mix of his early hits and contemporary Amapiano tracks.

The grand finale on the last day featured rapper Khaligraph Jones, Wakadinali, Masauti, and Nyashinski himself, concluding the festival on an exhilarating note.

Khaligraph's heartfelt performance resonated with his wife, Georgina who sang along passionately to her husband's tunes while in the crowd.

Khaligraph Jones, in his electrifying performance, had some surprises of his own. He invited Breeder LW, who had earlier performed, to join him on stage for a dynamic rendition of their collaboration 'Ni Kubaya.'

Khaligraph and Breeder LW on stage at OktobaFest
The audience was left in awe of the seamless synergy between these artists and the power of their music to unite and uplift.

Nyashinski's segment was a collaboration extravaganza, featuring onstage appearances by Tanzania's Juma Jux, Sauti Sol, Khaligraph, Kleptomaniax, and Femi One.

Nyashinski and Khaligraph Jones performing during OktobaFest
READ: Alikiba, Bahati & Diana Marua light up Nairobi in sensational show [Videos]

Tracks like 'Short and Sweet,' 'Sifu Bwana,' and 'Properly' took the audience on a nostalgic journey through Nyashinski's musical collaborations with Kenyan artists, while Kleptomaniax's performance was a captivating throwback, showcasing the incredible progression of Nyashinski's musical career over the years.

Beyond the music performance, attendees also had the chance to sample different foods and beer as well as interacted with different cultural experiences from the region.

The Tusker OktobaFest undoubtedly ended on a high note, leaving attendees with memories to cherish for a long time to come.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
