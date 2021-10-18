Nyashinski's Wife Zia Bett announces the death of her sister

In series of Instagram stories, Zia said "Dance with the angels. I was so blessed to have you".

In September, Nyashinski and Zia had sent out an urgent medical appeal to well-wishers after her sister was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia.

Zia Bett appeals for help to foot her sister Janet Bett’s Sh10M treatment in India Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Fashionpreneur, Janet’s treatment was expected to cost Sh10 million, as she (Janet) would be required to stay India for a period of 4-6 months.

In her appeal, Zia explained that the blood disorder is a life-threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body, adding that doctors had recommended a bone marrow transplant as the best treatment.

Medical Appeal

“My sister Janet was recently diagnosed with a rare blood disorder known as Severe Aplastic Anaemia, a life- threatening condition where the bone marrow stops producing enough blood for the body.

The doctors have recommended a bone marrow transplant as the best treatment for this condition.

Unfortunately, the procedure is not available in Kenya, and Janet will need to travel abroad for the treatment”

“The cost of the treatment is approx Kshs. 10million and will take 4 -6 months before she can return back to Kenya.

We are appealing for funds as her family & friends to help get her the treatment she urgently needs. We know recent times have been really tough on all but any little you can donate will be greatly appreciated and will help towards getting her treatment and back home to her family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾” reads the appeal from Zia Bett.

The family also said that Janet Bett was diagnosed with severe Aplastic Anaemia on August 10th, 2021 and since then she has been going for blood transfusion after every 10 days.

“Janet is currently blood and platelet transfusion dependent since the diagnosis and has to go for blood transfusion every 10 days to maintain optional blood counts. Too Many blood transfusions may impact the success of the Bone Marrow transplant thus we are planning for Janet to travel on September 24th to enable treatment to start.