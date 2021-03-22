Zia Jepkemei Bett, wife to Kenyan rapper Nyashinski, has opened up on her weight loss journey since giving birth to their first child.

An inspiring Zia posted a before and after photo of her body showing her transformation since March 2020.

The celebrity's wife encouraged her followers not to give up on getting the body their desire and to take it "a day at a time".

Zia Jepkemei Bett, wife to Kenyan hip-hop musician Nyashinski

"I've really debated posting this transformation, only cause I can't believe that's how I'd been walking these streets and no one told me. But honestly, after bringing life to this world, anything beyond taking care of a new born is a favour.

"Though for me, I vividly remember looking in the mirror and just hating how I looked and felt. I didn't wanna feel like that anymore. I knew I could look better, I knew I could feel better," her post read in part.

She went on to state that she had tried various approaches to losing the baby weight including the global Keto phenomenon.

"I've tried keto/healthy eating/working out so many times and it does get overwhelming to imagine your life without all those delicious things, or just magically going to the gym everyday, but just put your mind to that ONE day. 'Today, I'm eating healthy' and that's all you focus on that day. Tomorrow will figure itself out," she encouraged.

The fashion entrepreneur further announced that she will be sharing further details on her transformation inviting her followers to let her know what they would be most interested to find out.