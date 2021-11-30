Octopizzo reveals how he met and broke up with Mexican girlfriend

At the time, Octopizzo was working with an NGO that had programs to uplift men and youth in Africa.

Pulse Live Kenya

“One thing she taught me was communication. In our culture men don’t communicate or show emotion,” he said.

At the time, the King Size hitmaker was raising an 11-month old baby and after a while they started living together.

Octopizzo disclosed that she helped shape his perception of certain things and also connect better with his children as well as processing emotion.

“I had never celebrated my birthday but she offered to help me get a passport or learn how to drive for my birthday. Each required about Sh6,000 and she asked me to choose.

“I decided to apply for a passport and within six months I was booked to perform in Dubai,” he recalled.

Pulse Live Kenya

After returning from Dubai he applied for an exchange programme to go to Germany and was selected.

“Travelling opened my mind to other cultures. I used to think all foreigners were from the US but I learned that my girlfriend was Mexican.

“I got to know her better and called her out for things I didn’t understand...she used to bully a little and felt like the bigger person. For instance if we were to buy a seat she would insist on having her way without compromise.

“Eventually I told her that I need to create my home the way I have dreamt it to be, what I have been working towards for me and my family. That is how we broke up, in 2015. People don’t know this,” he revealed.