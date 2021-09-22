Omanyala: I was broke, My girlfriend paid rent & took care of all bills

According to Omanyala, his girlfriend has been very supportive and now that he is well-off, she will get anything that she wants.

"I trained for six months without any competition, we had no money, my girlfriend was paying the rent and taking care of the bills when I was broke.

She has been part of the journey, I now want to take care of her. She will get anything she wants" said Ferdinand Omanyala ,100m African Record Holder.

Ferdinand Omanyala and his girlfriend Lavesh Pulse Live Kenya

The two loves birds are blessed with a son called Finn. Lavesh is also a sprinter and upcoming longjumper.

Omanyala also mentioned that his father has been very instrumental in his journey to Stardom.

“I want to thank my dad he bought me my first ever Kit”

“I am grateful to God and every one of you who has been a part of my journey and shared in my growth since the season started. 2022, I am coming, bigger, stronger, and better!” "I have conquered Africa, next I'm going for the World record," said Ferdinand Omanyala.

Omanyala made the revelation at a time he was being gifted a brand new Toyota Harrier for breaking the African 100 metres record last weekend at the Kip Keino Classic Tour.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed were among the dignitaries alongside other Kenyans who cheered record breaking Omanyala.

A thankful Omanyala appreciated everyone who has been in supportive in his journey.

“This season has been a great one, every single time I have set my foot on the track, I have witnessed the power of my hard work, determination, resilience, prayers, and your support. I am blessed! I am grateful to God and every one of you who has been a part of my journey and shared in my growth since the season started. 2022, I am coming, bigger, stronger, and better!” said Omanyala.

The car gift was handed over to Omanyala by a local betting firm Odibets who have supported his dream since this season started.

Omanyala said that he always knew he was destined for greatness and was very greatful to the local betting firm as they have walked the journey with him supporting him in all that he did.

The 100m African Record Holder also advised his fellow athletes to embrace hard work and never give up on their dreams.

"Hard work, discipline and perseverance are the three main components of success, as I ran the race on Saturday at the Kasarani Sports stadium I did'nt know right now I would be the proud owner of a car," said Omanyala.

The car's number plate will bear the number 977 to celebrate his huge record-breaking achievement.

Last weekend was the highlight of Omanyala's athletics career as he broke the African record beating the likes of Justin Gatlin finishing second to Trayvon Bromell.

“9.77, new African record holder, 2nd fastest time this year, 8th fastest time ever! I am so glad that I got to end the season with such monumental milestones. This season has been a great one, every single time I have set my foot on the track, I have witnessed the power of my hard work, determination, resilience, prayers, and your support. I am blessed!