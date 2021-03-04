Otile Brown finally reconcile with former Manager Dr Eddie years after public fall out (Video)

Award-winning Music and Film Director Dr. Eddie has finally ironed out his differences with his former signee Otile Brown and they are now working together again.

Dr. Eddie put up a short video while on Location with Otile, with an announcement that they are working on a new music video.

The video captured Jalang’o’s attention, prompting to shoutout Eddie for reconciling with Otile years after their much publicized fall out.

Dr. Eddie with Otile on Location

“Happy to see you two together…” reads Jalang’o’s comment on Dr. Eddie’s video with Otile.

In a quick rejoinder, Eddie mentioned that their differences we settled and now they are working together.

“@jalangoo kabisa Babaa... Differences were settled... Wacha tupige kazi” replied Dr Eddie.

The Dreamland Music Exit

In 2017, Otile Brown had a bitter break up with Dreamland Music management under Dr. Eddie, an act that forced him to establish himself an independent artist.

At that particular time, the Dusuma hit-maker said that the main reason that triggered his departure from Dr. Eddie’s owned Label was breach of contract.

“My contract with Docta Eddie stated that I am supposed to get 50% of the revenues collected from the songs and show I was doing while under his wings. The contract also demands that I get a weekly allowance of 10,000, Food, house rent and clothing’s among other things, but surprisingly the management never provided that,” said Otile Brown back in 2018.



On the other hand, Eddie had restricted Otile from using or performing all songs he recorded while under his record Label.

But as it stands now, all those things are in the past and the two have decided to work together again.

