ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Super excited - Otile Brown warms up to another milestone in his career

Charles Ouma

Otile Brown is taking his career to the next level and he is excited about it

Otile Brown
Otile Brown

Kenyan hitmaker, Otile Brown is warming up to yet another achievement in his impressive music career.

Recommended articles

The award-winning singer who has a series of international shows lined up was over the moon as he shared with his fans that he will have his maiden show in the United Kingdom on May 20.

Taking to social media, the singer who is currently in Germany wrote:

ADVERTISEMENT

“My 1st ever UK show. May 20th 2023...save the date..Super super excited”.

The 'Dusuma' hitmaker is currently on a tour in Germany where he is set to perform alongside several stars including P-Square of Nigeria and Sierra Leonine musician Prince Kuti George.

Otile who is in the company of Lexsil, a Kenyan musician under his 'Just In Love' record label will thrill his fans at the Audi Dome Arena Munchen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The singer is among Kenyan stars with a global audience for their artistic pieces.

He made history in January 2022 as the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

The musician currently has 1.28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

A 2022 ranking by Spotify placed Otile Brown at the fourth position among the most streamed local artist or group.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sauti Sol clinched the top spot, followed by Wakadinali. Buruklyn Boyz, who are part of Spotify’s RADAR Africa program, were the third most streamed Kenyan act in Kenya this year.

Otile Brown who dropped one spot from the previous year and Nyashinski wrapped up the top five.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Dorea 'Maggie' Chege's truth about dating Ronald Ndubi & marrying DJ Dibul

Dorea 'Maggie' Chege's truth about dating Ronald Ndubi & marrying DJ Dibul

Super excited - Otile Brown warms up to another milestone in his career

Super excited - Otile Brown warms up to another milestone in his career

European Parliament awards Tanasha, Vinnie shares tough celeb life & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

European Parliament awards Tanasha, Vinnie shares tough celeb life & more stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

The dark side of fame - Vinnie Baite speaks on celebrity extortion

The dark side of fame - Vinnie Baite speaks on celebrity extortion

Fans root for Cartoon Comedian as perfect match for Sammy Boy

Fans root for Cartoon Comedian as perfect match for Sammy Boy

Maureen Waititu joins list of Kenyan celebs using advanced gastric balloon technology

Maureen Waititu joins list of Kenyan celebs using advanced gastric balloon technology

KRG The Don's Mambo Imechemka & 6 other songs released this week

KRG The Don's Mambo Imechemka & 6 other songs released this week

Nana Owiti shares quality she loves most in King Kaka, says it's taken years to develop

Nana Owiti shares quality she loves most in King Kaka, says it's taken years to develop

Vera & Brown Mauzo quietly welcome second-born in Nairobi

Vera & Brown Mauzo quietly welcome second-born in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Xtian Dela

Xtian Dela finally responds to negligence claims by mother

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Amber Ray hospitalized, gives update on her health

Diana Marua and Andrew Kibe

Poor Kibe - Diana Marua responds to criticism from YouTuber Andrew Kibe

A collage of Xtian Dela and his mother Reverend Naomi Nyongesa

Xtian Dela's mom tears up while asking him to return after vanishing 4 years ago [Video]