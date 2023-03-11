Super excited - Otile Brown warms up to another milestone in his career

The award-winning singer who has a series of international shows lined up was over the moon as he shared with his fans that he will have his maiden show in the United Kingdom on May 20.

Taking to social media, the singer who is currently in Germany wrote:

“My 1st ever UK show. May 20th 2023...save the date..Super super excited”.

The 'Dusuma' hitmaker is currently on a tour in Germany where he is set to perform alongside several stars including P-Square of Nigeria and Sierra Leonine musician Prince Kuti George.

Otile who is in the company of Lexsil, a Kenyan musician under his 'Just In Love' record label will thrill his fans at the Audi Dome Arena Munchen.

The singer is among Kenyan stars with a global audience for their artistic pieces.

He made history in January 2022 as the first Kenyan artiste to surpass the 1 million subscribers mark on YouTube.

The musician currently has 1.28 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

A 2022 ranking by Spotify placed Otile Brown at the fourth position among the most streamed local artist or group.

Sauti Sol clinched the top spot, followed by Wakadinali. Buruklyn Boyz, who are part of Spotify’s RADAR Africa program, were the third most streamed Kenyan act in Kenya this year.