ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Fabian Simiyu

Frasha: 23 is a magical number for me, 2023 is a magical year for me

Frasha [Instagram]
Frasha [Instagram]

Francis Amisi, alias Frasha, of P-Unit on Thursday morning announced his retirement from music after being in the industry for 23 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Frasha, who also dabbles as a licensed physiotherapist, said that he will be performing for the last time today, which also happens to be his birthday.

"23 is a magical number for me, 2023 is a magical year for me and 23rd is when I bid the game goodbye officially.

"Thursday 23rd, 2023 will be my last public show and also my birthday party. Come join me as I give the last bow and celebrate my musical career. It's a new dawn. Making moves 2023," wrote Frasha.

Frasha [Instagram]
Frasha [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Frasha lands plum government job

Gabu and Bon-eye have not commented yet on the news that Frasha is quitting music after 23 years.

Frasha who has been in the game for a long time, has always been at the forefront to fight for musicians' rights and this is evident from the interviews he has attended and the video clips he has shared on his social media platforms.

The veteran musician vied for the Athi River Member of the County Assembly in 2022 but he failed to clinch the seat despite being vocal during the campaigns.

Frasha's fans have shown him love in the comment section with some of them urging him to continue dropping hits while others have wished him a happy birthday.

"Bro you should have given us the last song as an individual or as P-Unit," commented Alphie Tycoon.

P-unit (Frasha, Gabu,Boneye). KCB VS P-unit
P-unit (Frasha, Gabu,Boneye). KCB VS P-unit P-unit (Frasha, Gabu,Boneye). KCB VS P-unit Pulse Live Kenya

READ: P-Unit announces major comeback

"Happy birthday, Mjeshi! I hope your birthday is just as lit as the stuff you're smoking," added DJ Simple Simon.

Another comment that stood out was from Illy Music thanking Frasha for everything that he has done for the Kenyan industry in music.

  1. Best Group - Chguo La Teeniez Awards in 2007
  2. Boomba Group - Kisima Music Award in 2007
  3. Best Song - Chaguo La Teeniez Awards in 2007
  4. Best Song - Chaguo La Teeniez Awards in 2008
  5. Boomba Group - Kisima Music Awards in 2008
  6. Best Collaboration [with DNA] - Kisima Music Awards in 2008

P-Unit was nominated in 2010 and 2011 in various categories at the MTV Music Africa Awards and Tanzania Music Awards respectively.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Back in action, Jacky Matubia lands lead role in new project

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Cebbie Koks sets record straight on Rue Baby's graduation

Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Glitz, glamour & authenticity: What to expect from the 'Real Housewives of Nairobi'

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Disagreement between Chameleone, Mowzey Radio that led to the start of Goodlyfe

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Eric Omondi's savage response to gov't after securing release on bail [Video]

Eric Omondi's savage response to gov't after securing release on bail [Video]

Stefflon Don shares strong advice with young women on how to be treated by men

Stefflon Don shares strong advice with young women on how to be treated by men

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Marie-Claire; Christian Atsu's wife shares their family photos to mourn the footballer

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

Mambo Imechemka! - KRG The Don speaks after the release of Eric Omondi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John-Allan Namu and Czars

John-Allan Namu speaks on investigating singer Czars' disappearance

Omah Lay send Tiwa Savage Bouqet [KemiFilani]

Omah Lay confesses love for Tiwa Savage, sends her bouquets of flowers

A collage image of Diamond and Zuchu during their new year's eve show

I am single – heartbroken Zuchu announces, deletes all photos with Diamond [Screenshots]

From left: Khaligraph Jones, Tanasha Donna and Willy Paul

Khaligraph's newest ride tops list of luxury cars owned by Kenyan musicians