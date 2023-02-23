Frasha announces final performance, ending 23-year career in music

Frasha, who also dabbles as a licensed physiotherapist, said that he will be performing for the last time today, which also happens to be his birthday.

"23 is a magical number for me, 2023 is a magical year for me and 23rd is when I bid the game goodbye officially.

"Thursday 23rd, 2023 will be my last public show and also my birthday party. Come join me as I give the last bow and celebrate my musical career. It's a new dawn. Making moves 2023," wrote Frasha.

Gabu and Bon-eye have not commented yet on the news that Frasha is quitting music after 23 years.

Frasha who has been in the game for a long time, has always been at the forefront to fight for musicians' rights and this is evident from the interviews he has attended and the video clips he has shared on his social media platforms.

The veteran musician vied for the Athi River Member of the County Assembly in 2022 but he failed to clinch the seat despite being vocal during the campaigns.

Social media reactions after Frasha announced retirement from music

Frasha's fans have shown him love in the comment section with some of them urging him to continue dropping hits while others have wished him a happy birthday.

"Bro you should have given us the last song as an individual or as P-Unit," commented Alphie Tycoon.

"Happy birthday, Mjeshi! I hope your birthday is just as lit as the stuff you're smoking," added DJ Simple Simon.

Another comment that stood out was from Illy Music thanking Frasha for everything that he has done for the Kenyan industry in music.

Awards won by Genge music group P-Unit

Best Group - Chguo La Teeniez Awards in 2007 Boomba Group - Kisima Music Award in 2007 Best Song - Chaguo La Teeniez Awards in 2007 Best Song - Chaguo La Teeniez Awards in 2008 Boomba Group - Kisima Music Awards in 2008 Best Collaboration [with DNA] - Kisima Music Awards in 2008