Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Center, has given a stern warning to those who are thinking of joining his church.
According to Ng'ang'a during an exclusive interview with a local media house, nobody should go to his church without fully knowing him.
He believes that people have the right to choose where to worship, and it is essential to investigate and research before joining a church.
“If you want to come to my church, ensure you have investigated and researched who I am. Don’t just follow the wave and regret,” Ng'ang'a said.
The pastor added that his life is an open book, and he welcomes those who want to attend his church to do their due diligence.
View on churches & cults debate
In the wake of the recent events in Malindi, where a cult leader allegedly brainwashed his followers to starve themselves to death, Ng’ang’a stated that religion is a personal decision.
The man of God acknowledged the existence of cults which he said operate under the guise of serving Jesus.
He noted that although such groups try to confuse people, God cannot be defeated as He is forgiving, loving, patient, and generous.
“Such will pretend trying to confuse people but at the end of it all, God cannot be defeated. He is a forgiving God, a loving God, a patience God and a very generous God,” he said.
US legacy
Pastor Ng’ang’a and his family recently relocated to the US. He disclosed that his wife recently gave birth there.
He is planning to build a church there and hopes to be remembered as an African who brought the word of God to the US, as opposed to the usual scenario where white people bring Christianity to Africa.
In addition to his plans to establish a church in the US, Ng’ang’a recently revealed that he intends to sell his four-star Newstead Hotel, formerly known as Sunny Hill Hotel, along the Nakuru-Nairobi road.
