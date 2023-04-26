The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Lynet Okumu

Pastor James Ng’ang’a has given a stern warning to those who are thinking of joining his church

Pastor Ng’ang’a - investigate & research about me before coming to my church
Pastor Ng’ang’a - investigate & research about me before coming to my church

Pastor James Ng’ang’a, the founder of Neno Evangelism Center, has given a stern warning to those who are thinking of joining his church.

Recommended articles

According to Ng'ang'a during an exclusive interview with a local media house, nobody should go to his church without fully knowing him.

He believes that people have the right to choose where to worship, and it is essential to investigate and research before joining a church.

“If you want to come to my church, ensure you have investigated and researched who I am. Don’t just follow the wave and regret,” Ng'ang'a said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a - investigate & research about me before coming to my church
Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a - investigate & research about me before coming to my church Pastor James Maina Ng'ang'a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Pastor Ng’ang’a rescues man kicked out by landlord and deserted by wife [Video]

The pastor added that his life is an open book, and he welcomes those who want to attend his church to do their due diligence.

In the wake of the recent events in Malindi, where a cult leader allegedly brainwashed his followers to starve themselves to death, Ng’ang’a stated that religion is a personal decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

The man of God acknowledged the existence of cults which he said operate under the guise of serving Jesus.

Pastor Ng’ang’a
Pastor Ng’ang’a Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a

He noted that although such groups try to confuse people, God cannot be defeated as He is forgiving, loving, patient, and generous.

“Such will pretend trying to confuse people but at the end of it all, God cannot be defeated. He is a forgiving God, a loving God, a patience God and a very generous God,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pastor Ng’ang’a and his family recently relocated to the US. He disclosed that his wife recently gave birth there.

Pastor Ng’ang’a - investigate & research about me before coming to my church
Pastor Ng’ang’a - investigate & research about me before coming to my church Ningeruhusiwa na Government nifungiwe na watu wakona Corona ungeona venye Mungu angefanya kazi – Pastor Ng’ang’a Pulse Live Kenya

He is planning to build a church there and hopes to be remembered as an African who brought the word of God to the US, as opposed to the usual scenario where white people bring Christianity to Africa.

In addition to his plans to establish a church in the US, Ng’ang’a recently revealed that he intends to sell his four-star Newstead Hotel, formerly known as Sunny Hill Hotel, along the Nakuru-Nairobi road.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Amber Ray showers son with high-end gift on 13th birthday [Video]

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Pastor Ng'ang'a issues warning to prospective churchgoers

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga

Akothee threatens to deport Kibe for comparing her with Omanga

Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Diamond's daughter, Tiffah breaks into tears at the airport

Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

Nicah the Queen says there's no love lost between Dr Ofweneke & her boyfriend

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Kamene, Shaffie & DJ Pierra make radio comeback

Ed Sheeran's testimony in copyright case for his song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Ed Sheeran's testimony in copyright case for his song 'Thinking Out Loud'

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a 'job placement service'

Mummie Francie explains why she is not a 'job placement service'

Maina Kageni recalls how mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Maina Kageni recalls how mum gifted her pastor Sh500K

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bi Ua of Citizen's Sultana series

7 interesting fun facts about Bi Ua of 'Sultana' series

Mammito Eunice

Mammito Eunice bids farewell to Nairobi love - It's over!

Phil Director and Kate Actress

Kate Actress & Phil Director abruptly terminate Milele FM interview

Fancy Makadia and boyfriend

Akothee's daughter introduces lover days after mum's wedding