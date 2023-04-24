10 little-known details about controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie

Paul Mackenzie, the founder of Good News International Church, has been encouraging his followers to fast to death, leading many to believe that these deaths could have been prevented.

As of Monday evening, 67 bodies had been retrieved from Shakahola forest while other followers of the Pastor Mackenzie church were found starving and on the brink of death.

Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county

Here are some 10 little-known facts about Shakahola's pastor Mackenzie

Mackenzie was first taken to Malindi by his sister.

He was a taxi driver before he became a pastor.

His church, Good News International, purports to be followers of the End Time Message of William Branham, who was believed to stage miracles.

Mackenzie was charged four times between 1997 and 2003 for his sermons but was acquitted each time due to lack of evidence.

In 2017, about 93 children were rescued from his church.

In October 2018, residents in Magarini, Kilifi County demolished one of his churches.

In 2019, Mackenzie was arrested for inciting the public against registration for Huduma number by likening it to the Number of the Beast.

His fishy activities were first flagged by Mayungu Children Rescue Centre in 2017.

He moved his 'church' to Shakahola in 2022.

He is married to one wife, Joyce Mwikamba.

