Willy Paul, Esther Musila hit back at Eric Omondi after online rant

Omondi said that Kenyan gospel artists have been dormant despite being previously known as the face of the Kenyan music industry.

Pointing at specific artists, the funny man said gospel artists today trend for the wrong reasons and are part of the reasons youths have lost their rightful ways.

“Where is Daddy Owen, Jimmy Gait, Mercy Masika, Alice Kamande, Gloria Muliro, Eunice Njeri, Bahati, the gospel music industry was the identity of Kenyan music and they have all fallen. The gospel music industry has failed us,” Eric Omondi said.

Omondi called on gospel artists to get back to their ways and threatened to expose those he said had turned Kenya into Sodom and Gomorrah.

“You have left the ministry, you have left God, you have left the church, you will never prosper, the failure of Kenya as a nation is upon you. You are now trending for gonorrhoea scandals, I want to give you a message from God that whatever you touch whatever you do will not prosper until you turn to God,” Eric Omondi said.

Artists respond to Eric Omondi

The rant by Eric Omondi was quickly responded to by a section of artists who he mentioned in his post.

Willy Paul rubbished the statements by Omondi saying his statements were mere jokes and all he is after is money. Willy Paul however said he was still saved promising to reveal reasons for his exit from the gospel industry.

“Of all your jokes this is the funniest bro.. keep chasing that bag!” Willy Paul noted.

“I’ll tell you why I left gospel music fam… my relationship with God is still intact though,” he added.

Guardian Angel’s wife Esther Musila said the rant by Eric Omondi was idle talk by someone who wanted to look good describing the comedian as a busybody.

“A busybody is just someone looking to make trouble by exerting false control over the lives of others. Busybodies are idle people who are neglecting their work and go around looking for negative things in the people around them, often to share with others with an authority figure to make themselves look better,” Musila wrote.

Singer Hopekid said the gospel industry was alive pouring cold water on the statements by Omondi.