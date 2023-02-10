Obinna, Eric Omondi get into physical altercation inside studio [Video]

Obinna, who was against Eric being invited for the interview, was annoyed that his fellow comedian showed up to the station even after a series of warnings to stay away.

As he had stated ahead of the interview, Eric was accompanied by bodyguards - an entourage he insists a president must walk around with for security purposes.

The fight started after Obinna told Eric Omondi to stop hiding what he wanted people to see.

According to Obinna, Omondi should prove his point, especially regarding his dressing style.

"If you have a point to prove just come out, its a safe space. Stop hiding in a hole and people already know you are there. Just come out and tell people that, listen guys a am fluid or am like this," Obinna said.

Before the presenter finished making his point, Eric hurtled his phone at him and pounced as his bodyguards intervened.

Shortly before the physical altercation, the two exchanged bitter words, with Obinna accusing Eric of not doing anything in the comedy industry.

Obinna dismissed Eric, challenging his 'president of African comedy' title. He said Eric Omondi has only been going on village tours in Uganda.

"Apart from calling yourself the president of comedy... when was the last time you did a proper comedy show? Zero! You are always being called in ushago za Uganda" Obinna challenged Eric.

However, Eric defended himself, noting that he has been to over 17 venues in Kenya and Uganda for tours and performances compared to Obinna.

"I went to Lira, Kitgum, Guli. Because I have been to Kampala, Ginger, Entebbe and I have been to Masaka... I have been to 17 cities and towns in Uganda. It means I am an actual president," Eric Omondi told Kwambox.

Asked how he manages to do all these and still discuss other people's business, Eric Omondi said their businesses are also his. He said Kenyan artists and comedians are too local to be compared to him.

"I was officially introduced in the industry in 2008... I am the most relevant and the most followed comedian because I am current, versatile and unpredictable," Eric said.

According to him, the industry is still lagging behind because the artists are not doing any showbiz. He said his antiques have been working for him for the longest time.

The physical altercation showed that the two comedians still have an unsettled conflict.